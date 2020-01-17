After successful SEA Games bid, Gina Iniong resumes ONE title quest

MANILA, Philippines – Fresh from capturing the kickboxing gold medal in last December’s Southeast Asian Games, Gina Iniong resumes her quest for a shot at the atomweight title as she clashes with Indian Asha Roca in the ONE: Fire and Fury set January 31 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

“Everyone wants to be a world champion,” said Iniong. “We will get there eventually, but right now, this next fight is the most important to me.”

The Baguio-based, Team Lakay standout, however, will have to familiarize herself with mixed martial arts again as her last fight came almost a year ago since she has to focus on her kickboxing training in preparation for the SEA Games.

What was left is the memory of her impressive split decision victory over former wushu world champion Jihin Radzuan of the United States in ONE: Clash of Legends in February last year in Bangkok, Thailand, which hiked her record to 8-4 (win-loss).

Now, she faces an opponent who owns a 4-1 slate and itching to bounce back from a heartbreaking third round submission defeat to Thai Nong Stamp in ONE: Dreams of Gold last April also in Bangkok.

“Right now, the only thing on my mind is beating Asha Roka,” said Iniong. “That is what I am training for. I will take things one fight at a time. I believe in my abilities and trust in my team. Whatever opportunities come after, I will take it.

“Asha Roka is a striker who has very good boxing. I think her weakness may be in her ground game. I think I am the more well-rounded fighter. That is the difference between us,” she added.

Since jumping from the Pacific X-treme Combat to ONE two years ago, Iniong has won her first two fights but alternated with a loss and a win after it in her next four that pegged his record to 4-2 in ONE.

Her two defeats came at the hands of former title challengers Istela Nunes of Brazil and Mei Yamaguchi of Japan while besting another title contender Jenny Huang of Taiwan in between.

But Iniong never allowed herself to stray from her ultimate goal — challenging reigning champion Angela Lee for the crown.

“I have never thought about how many fights I need left before I get a title shot,” she said. “I am just focused on always getting that victory against whoever they put in front of me. I just want to showcase my best and win.”

Also seeing action like Iniong are current strawweight champion Joshua Pacio, former lightweight king Eduard Folayang, and Danny Kingad.

“I am excited to climb the ring for ONE Championship again, and even more so that this event is in Manila. I want to make the Filipino fans proud again so I am looking to give a good performance,” she said.