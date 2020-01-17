Malonzo, Tungcab brightest D-League draft hopefuls

MANILA, Philippines — La Salle’s Jamie Malonzo and UP’s Jaydee Tungcab banner the 137-strong aspirants for the upcoming PBA D-League Draft.

The PBA developmental arm, which serves as gateway to the pros, released the list yesterday with the annual draft proceedings slated Monday at the league office in Libis, Quezon City.

The 6-foot-6 Fil-Am Malonzo is coming off an impressive one-and-done UAAP stint with the Archers that saw him cop a spot in the Mythical Five.

He normed 14.6 points and 9.2 rebounds for La Salle that finished just outside the Final Four of the 82nd UAAP season with a decent 7-7 slate.

The 23-year-old swingman is also part of the stacked Mighty Sports-Philippines roster for the 31st Dubai International Basketball Championship set Jan. 23-Feb. 1.

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-3 Tungcab has made a name in the UAAP as one of the best two-way players. He served as a key cog in the Fighting Maroons’ recent surge highlighted by a runner-up finish in Season 81.

Recently, he was named to the Gilas Pilipinas 24-man pool for the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers set to kick off next month.

The two UAAP standouts are expected to be at the forefront of the D-League draft together with Adamson’s Jerie Pingoy, La Salle’s Jollo Go, UC’s Darrel Menina, UP’s Jaybie Mantilla, UE’s John Apacible and Judel Fuentes of CEU.

Also in the fold are ex-La Salle stalwart Joshua Torralba, James Spencer, JJ Espanola and David Murrell from UP.

The PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup opens on Feb. 13.