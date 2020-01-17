Kyusi@80, Taguig five dispute ML 24U crown

MANILA, Philippines — Kyusi@80 bucked a sluggish start and frustrated a determined Batang Maynila side, 109-104, in their winner-take-all semifinal duel Tuesday in the Metro League 24-Under Men’s Basketball tournament at the Vista Real Classica Gym in Quezon City.

The win enabled the Mayor Joy Belmonte-backed Quezon City squad to advance to the best-of-three title series against top seed Taguig.

The Generals, who topped the classification round with a 7-1 record, were the first to advance to the finals, needing just one game to eliminate fourth-ranked Makabagong San Juan, 84-75.

Kyusi@80 unleashed a 23-4 run in the second period with combo guard Nathaniel Lopez leading the way. Lopez poured in a tournament-best 32 points, including 19 in the first half, in a big comeback from a letdown in Kyusi@80’s 107-109 double overtime loss in their first semifinal meeting.