SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Kyusi@80, Taguig five dispute ML 24U crown
(The Philippine Star) - January 17, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Kyusi@80 bucked a sluggish start and frustrated a determined Batang Maynila side, 109-104, in their winner-take-all semifinal duel Tuesday in the Metro League 24-Under Men’s Basketball tournament at the Vista Real Classica Gym in Quezon City.

The win enabled the Mayor Joy Belmonte-backed Quezon City squad to advance to the best-of-three title series against top seed Taguig.

The Generals, who topped the classification round with a 7-1 record, were the first to advance to the finals, needing just one game to eliminate fourth-ranked Makabagong San Juan, 84-75.

Kyusi@80 unleashed a 23-4 run in the second period with combo guard Nathaniel Lopez leading the way. Lopez poured in a tournament-best 32 points, including 19 in the first half, in a big comeback from a letdown in Kyusi@80’s 107-109 double overtime loss in their first semifinal meeting.

JOY BELMONTE KYUSI@80
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tabuena trails by 3 with 68 in Singapore Open 
By Dante Navarro | 8 hours ago
With an eye at The Open, Miguel Tabuena put up a strong start in the Singapore Open where he keeps a good track record.
Sports
fbfb
Malonzo, Tungcab brightest D-League draft hopefuls
By John Bryan Ulanday | January 17, 2020 - 12:00am
La Salle’s Jamie Malonzo and UP’s Jaydee Tungcab banner the 137-strong aspirants for the upcoming PBA D-League Draft.
Sports
fbfb
SEA Games hero surfer, skateboarding star named Chooks-to-Go sports ambassadors
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas has recently tapped 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Jaime De Lange of skateboarding and Roger...
Sports
fbfb
Danny Garcia wants to fight Pacquiao, Spence in bid to regain crown
10 hours ago
Former world welterweight champion Danny Garcia is looking at Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence in a bid to reclaim the throne,...
Sports
fbfb
Team Sagupaan bets lead PCC derby field
January 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Several members of Team Sagupaan led by cockfight idol Patrick Antonio and Tony Antonio set out as early favorites as the Erica and Friends 4-Cock Derby gets underway at the Pasay City Cockpit today.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Kyusi@80, Taguig five dispute ML 24U crown
January 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Kyusi@80 bucked a sluggish start and frustrated a determined Batang Maynila side, 109-104, in their winner-take-all semifinal duel Tuesday in the Metro League 24-Under Men’s Basketball tournament at the Vista...
2 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Gin Kings go for clincher
By Olmin Leyba | January 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Alert Level 4 warning is up as Barangay Ginebra, rumbling like the restive Taal Volcano, is poised to fully explode and bury embattled Meralco Bolts in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals.
2 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
JRU scores twinkill vs SSC
By Joey Villar | January 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Jose Rizal U leaned on Dolly Versoza’s late heroics as it eked out a come-from-behind 22-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 15-8 victory over San Sebastian yesterday to launch its bid in the 95th NCAA women’s volleyball...
2 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Pinoy jins to go all out in chase of Olympic dream
By Joey Villar | January 17, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine taekwondo team will try to ride on its successful performance in the Southeast Asian Games last December as it goes all out to earn spots in the Tokyo Olympics.
2 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
A tribute to PBA’s own
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Since the end of the recent Southeast Asian Games, the PBA has been paying tribute to the Filipino athletes who’ve brought honor to the country in the Philippines’ most successful campaign ever in the...
2 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with