SEA Games hero surfer, skateboarding star named Chooks-to-Go sports ambassadors

MANILA, Philippines – Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas has recently tapped 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Jaime De Lange of skateboarding and Roger Casogay of surfing as new members of its growing list of sports ambassadors.

De Lange and Casogay will join a long list of Chooks-to-Go endorsers that included the national women’s 3x3 basketball team, which also claimed the SEAG gold, and Nikko Huelgas, a two-time SEAG gold medalist in triathlon.

"We all know basketball is a religion here in our country but there are also other athletes that need our support," said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas in a statement yesterday. "Just like Nikko (Huelgas), we know that Roger and Jaime will be good ambassadors of sportsmanship and goodwill — the core values of our organization."

De Lange, a product of De La Salle University, won gold in the downhill event of the biennial meet last month while Casogay topped the men’s longboard event in surfing.

Besides the PHP 100,000 they received, Chooks-to-Go vows to support the two in their international endeavors.

Also, the two will serve as ambassadors for Bounty Agro Venture Inc's "Kaya 'Yan, Manok ng Bayan" drive — a campaign that provides more sports platforms and corporate opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities.

"Just to have a project between Chooks-to-Go and Special Olympics is so inspiring, so empowering. I think it's about time that every athlete gets the support they need, including the PIDs," said De Lange.

“I just want to inspire people,” Casogay, for his part, said.