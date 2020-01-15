Jamie Malonzo, Jaydee Tungcab lead PBA D-League aspirants

MANILA, Philippines — The new batch of dreamers take their first step of making it to the pros as 137 players have declared for the 2020 PBA D-League Draft.

Fil-Am high-flyer Jamie Malonzo and Gilas pool member Jaydee Tungcab banner the list of hopefuls for Monday’s Draft to be held at PBA Office in Libis.

The 6-foot-6 Malonzo, 23, burst into the scene in his short stint with La Salle that saw him earning a spot in the Mythical Team in the last UAAP season.

Tungcab, 22, is a 6-foot-3 guard who has played sparingly during his time with University of the Philippines but caught the attention of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) that led to his inclusion in the national team pool.

The two are expected to be picked in the first round.



For the fourth straight year, AMA Online Education holds the right to the no. pick pick.

Also joining the Draft are former Batang Gilas standout Jollo Go, ex-UAAP Juniors MVP Jerie Pingoy, Cebuano standouts Darrell Menina and Jaybie Mantilla, former CEU scorer Judel Fuentes, and UE forward John Apacible.

From the field, 17 are Fil-foreigners led by Malonzo, former La Salle shooter Joshua Torralba, and UP's James Spencer, David Murrell, and JJ Espanola.

Players from Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League have also applied, including Yves Sazon and King Destacamento.