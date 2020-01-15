SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Jonjon Gabriel tallied 13 points and eight rebounds in 12 minutes of 33 seconds of action for Manila-Frontrow.
MPBL
Manila’s Gabriel seizes opportunity in MPBL win over Paranaque
(Philstar.com) - January 15, 2020 - 12:40pm

MANILA, Philippines – With Manila-Frontrow head coach Tino Pinat opting to sit out Gabby Espinas and Marvin Hayes in their Chooks-to-Go/MPBL bout against Paranaque-Yabo Sports last Tuesday, Jonjon Gabriel made sure to make the most out of the situation.

Gabriel, who stands at 6-foot-6, tallied 13 points and eight rebounds in 12 minutes of 33 seconds of action. More importantly, the product of Colegio de San Lorenzo poured 11 of his points in a 31-point first quarter, which paved the way for Manila’s 106-78 thrashing of Paranaque.

And his performance roots only from one thing — his goal to reach his full potential.

“Binigyan ako ng pagkakataon ni coach na makapaglaro kasi kailangan kong makabalik sa gusto kong laro, pinaupo yung mga beterano namin kaya ayun nga,” said the 26-year-old center, who was the 11th overall pick in the 2017 PBA Draft.

“Sobra pa kasi sa akin, pangarap ko is makabalik pa sa PBA e gusto ko pang umangat pa yung laro ko.”

Figuring in free agency in 2019, Gabriel decided to go to the MPBL and join Manila-Frontrow.

With still a lot left to prove, Gabriel vows to do whatever he can to bring the championship to the Stars.

“Go hard lang talaga sa practice, papakita ko lang kay coach na kaya ko maglaro sabay sabay lang kami sa mga sistema niya.”

In other games, Davao Occidental-Cocolife spoiled Beaujing Acot’s coaching debut as it handed Makati-Super Crunch a 79-54 beating while the Allyn Bulanadi-led Basilan-Jumbo Plastic bounced back from a tough loss to beat Cebu, 86-79.

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell 'praying for Philippines' amid Taal Volcano eruption
By Franco Luna | 22 hours ago
"Damn this is wild! Praying for the Philippines and everyone effected," he tweeted on his personal Twitter account.
Sports
fbfb
ABAP closely monitoring Wuhan situation
January 15, 2020 - 12:00am
The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines is closely monitoring the situation in Wuhan, China following an outbreak of pneumonia just weeks ahead of the Asia and Oceania boxing qualifier for this year’s...
Sports
fbfb
What Joel Cagulangan’s impending UP transfer means
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Point guard Joel Cagulangan’s impending transfer to the University of the Philippines underscores the Fighting Maroons’...
Sports
fbfb
Ceres Negros escapes Shan United in AFC Champions League
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Busmen needed to grind out the victory, with Shan United scoring two goals in the second half to put the Filipino booters...
Sports
fbfb
Detroit's Derrick Rose fined for throwing pen into stands
6 hours ago
The National Basketball Association has slapped Detroit Pistons player Derrick Rose with a hefty fine for throwing a pen into...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
17 minutes ago
Johnson to challenge ONE flyweight champ Moraes
By Joey Villar | 17 minutes ago
Johnson battles Brazilian Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes for the world flyweight title in ONE: Reign of Dynasties on...
Sports
fbfb
29 minutes ago
Serena Williams aims to end long Slam record quest
29 minutes ago
Serena Williams is ominously back to winning ways as she looks to finally complete her long quest for a record-equaling 24th...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Sizzling Ingles propels Jazz to 10th straight win
2 hours ago
Joe Inglis finished with a career-high 27 points and Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 18 rebounds as the red-hot Utah Jazz won...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
76ers' Joel Embiid to release signature shoe with Under Armour
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid will be releasing his first signature shoe with Under Armour later this year.
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Ildefonso brothers separate as Dave returns to Ateneo
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
In separate Instagram posts, both Dave and Shaun shared messages to NU — one a grateful farewell and another a...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with