Onte, Bona dominate PPS Trenas netfest
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - January 14, 2020 - 1:31pm

MANILA, Philippines – Alexandra Onte and Kendrick Bona fashioned out a pair of straight-set triumphs to share MVP honors in the PPS-PEPP Mayor Jerry Trenas national age-group tennis tournament at LaPaz Plaza courts in Iloilo City over the weekend.

Onte repulsed top seed Aleeva Suace, 6-1, 6-0, in the girls’ 12-and-under finals then the rising local star blasted Dolores Hofileña, 6-2, 6-3, to pocket the 14-U diadem in the Group I tournament presented by Dunlop.

Fellow Ilongga Althea Martirez, however, foiled her bid for a third crown, posting a 6-4, 6-2 victory in the 16-U finals before beating Abigail Aguirre, 6-0, 6-1, for the 18-U plum to likewise complete a two-title feat in the second leg of a 40-leg junior circuit put up by Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Bona also stamped his class in the boys’ side, whipping Ian Iturriaga, 6-0, 6-2, for the 12-U crown then the Puerto Princesa find and MAC’s Crankit Tennis Academy protégé warded off Elemar Sealza, 6-3, 7-5, in the 14-U finals.

Two other local bets hurdled their respective final round opponents with Rafael Santiago thwarting Lourain Jallorina, 4-0, 1-4, 4-1, for the 10-unisex title and Nickel Nowlakha escaping with a 5-7, 6-4, 10-7 decision over Joshua Raymundo in the 18-U division.

Raymundo, from La Carlota, took the 16-U crown with a 6-3, 6-2 romp over Benedict Santiago.

Next up is the PPS-PEPP Fr. Fernando Suarez Open on Jan. 27-Feb. 2 in Cebu featuring the men’s singles and doubles, the juniors Group I and the Legends 40s, 50s and 60s divisions. Listup is ongoing. For details, call PPS-PEPP Sports Program Development director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Meanwhile, Joenel Llavore and Danny Sajonia routed Rodel Borres and Aaron Palomo, 8-2, to pocket the 40s plum in the Legends category of the event sanctioned by the Unified Tennis Philippines made up of PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s, Dunlop, Slazenger and B-Meg.

Llavore made it a double victory as he teamed up with Jovy Morante to edge Borres and Jun Sorbrevega, 8-7(3), in the 50s finals while Gene Caymo and Marnel Teruel held off Elmer Albes and Raymund Tabuga, 8-5, for the 60s crown.

