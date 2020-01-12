Ginebra holds off Meralco to take 2-1 lead

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra took back the lead in the PBA Governor's Cup Finals after beating Meralco, 92-84, in Game Three of their best-of-seven series at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

With a huge third quarter outing led by Stanley Pringle, the Gin Kings were able to hold off the Bolts to take a 2-1 series upperhand.

Ginebra took advantage of the early exit of Raymond Almazan, who left the game in the middle of the opening period after an awkward fall.

It was a tight affair in the first two quarters with Meralco staying within striking distance of Ginebra.

At the half, the Bolts were only down by one, 42-43.

But the Gin Kings came out with guns blazing in the third salvo, outscoring their opponents 35-16 to blow the game wide open.

After three quarters of play, Ginebra suddenly had a 20-point lead, 78-58.

The Bolts managed to trim the Ginebra lead to single digits with a run of their own.

Allen Durham converted on an and-one play to get Meralco within five, 82-87, with 2:04 left in the game.

LA Tenorio then hit a dagger three to give the Gin Kings breathing room with 1:47 ticks left.

While the Bolts kept themselves in the game until the buzzer, time simply ran out.

Justin Brownlee led the Kings in scoring with 24 points while Japeth Aguilar and Pringle combined for 44.

Chris Newsome and Durham were bright spots for the Bolts in the losing effort, with Newsome scoring 24 points and Durham finishing with another double-double (23 points and 13 boards).

Game Four is on Wednesday, January 15, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.