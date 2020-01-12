SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Alab Pilipinas absorb 21-point beatdown vs Slingers
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 12, 2020 - 6:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Alab Pilipinas could not overcome the Singapore Singers, suffering a 64-85 rout in their match Sunday at the OCBC Arena in Singapore.

Playing in hostile territory, the Filipino cagers struggled to make anything happen on offense and fell to a 5-3 ASEAN Basketball League record.

It was all the Slingers from the get-go with Xavier Alexander imposing his will on Alab.

At the half, the Philippine ballers were trailing by nine, 33-42.

But a messy third salvo that saw Alab struggling to find the bottom of the basket and turning the ball over put the game virtually out of reach.

Only scoring 11 points the whole third quarter, Alab was suddenly in a 22-point hole, 44-66 with a quarter of play to go.

Alexander led the Slingers with 31 points in the game on 9-of-16 shooting.

Anthony McClain and Marcus Elliot also finished the night in double digits with 18 and 19 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, only Samuel Deguara scored more than 10 for Alab, tallying a total of 14 points off the bench.

Alab will go on an 11-day hiatus before they face Hong Kong Eastern on January 23.

ABL BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Kai Sotto goes on dunk fest in Metro Classic
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The 7'2" was absolutely dominant in the paint, hammering down seven dunks in the win — including an off the backboard...
Sports
fb tw
Thais out to cap run in PGT Asia
By Dante Navarro | 7 hours ago
The burly Tantipokhakul charged back with a closing 67 to edge Finland’s Teemu Putkonen by one and rule the circuit’s...
Sports
fb tw
Kai Sotto continues to impress in New Jersey tourney
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Playing in the New Jersey tournament Metro Classic, Sotto flexed his skills against The Patrick School (TPS) National on Friday...
Sports
fb tw
Ex-Superliga import Erica Wilson to skip this year's Grand Prix
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Wilson, who helped Cignal achieve a fourth-place finish in last year's PSL Grand Prix, took to Instagram to address her future...
Sports
fb tw
Black’s antidote for Brownlee
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Ginebra guard Stanley Pringle’s nemesis Chris Newsome sat out nearly the entire third quarter in Game 2 of the PBA Governors Cup finals in Lucena last Friday and with his Meralco defender at the sidelines nursing...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
19 hours ago
PGT Asia caps 3rd season at Eagle Ridge
19 hours ago
The men of the PGT (Philippine Golf Tour) Asia step up their title drives in two spillover tournaments from the circuit’s...
Sports
fb tw
19 hours ago
Ginebra, Meralco in pivotal Game 3
By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Who will hold sway in a livewire PBA Governors’ Cup title series that, as advertised, showcases protagonists fighting...
Sports
fb tw
19 hours ago
Gilas young guns face acid test
By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is looking to give the young guns their day in the sun as Gilas Pilipinas takes part in...
Sports
fb tw
19 hours ago
Altas launch drive on high note
By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Perpetuel Help proved that it’s still a strong title contender minus back-to-back MVP Joebert Almodiel as it dumped...
Sports
fb tw
19 hours ago
Will Malonzo join PBA 3x3 draft?
By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
Former La Salle one-and-done star Jamie Orme Malonzo looms as the top pick in the PBA 3x3 draft, tentatively set on Feb. 17...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with