Ex-PSL import Erica Wilson will be skipping this year's Grand Prix
Instagram/Erica Wilson
Ex-Superliga import Erica Wilson to skip this year's Grand Prix
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 12, 2020 - 12:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Cignal HD Spiker import Erica Wilson will not be returning to the Philippine SuperLiga (PSL), the volleybelle announced on Sunday.

Wilson, who helped Cignal achieve a fourth-place finish in last year's PSL Grand Prix, took to Instagram to address her future with the league.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dear Cignal Fans, ??????????????????????????? I had the pleasure to meet some of you in person but I never officially thanked everyone for supporting me, my team, and the entire PSL Grand Prix. Without you guys we would not be able to do what we love for a living. You guys are truly amazing! I have been avoiding the question whether I will return or not and I owe you guys an answer. Unfortunately, I will not return for the upcoming season. I had one of my best seasons in the Philippines and I believe it’s because you all brought the fun back into the sport which can be hard when it’s your profession. ???????????????????????????? Fortunately, we have social media to stay connected ?? playing in the Philippines has been a life changing experience that I will never forget.To my teammates, I love you all and I wish you the best of luck this season! “Thank you coaches, thank you teammates, thank you lord” ????????

A post shared by E R I C A W I L S O N (@ericamwilson) on

"I have been avoiding the question whether I will return or not and I owe you guys an answer. Unfortunately, I will not return for the upcoming season," Wilson's post read.

Wilson took the Best Opposite Spiker award in last year's edition of the Grand Prix.

Despite missing out on the action this yeear, the Californian hitter couldn't help but express her gratitude to the Philippine volleyball community.

"I had one of my best seasons in the Philippines and I believe it's because you all brought the fun back into the sport which can be hard when it's your profession," she said.

"Fortunately, we have social media to stay connected. Playing in the Philippines has been a life changing experience that I will never forget," she added.

