WATCH: Kai Sotto goes on dunk fest in Metro Classic

MANILA, Philippines — It was a dominant performance for Kai Sotto in The Skill Factory's (TSF) 85-46 win over Lakewood High School in the Metro Classic tournament on Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

Sotto and TSF bounced back from a heartbreaking loss and dealt Lakewood HS an 85-46 blowout with the Filipino cager leading his squad with 26 points.

The 7'2" forward was absolutely dominant in the paint, hammering down seven dunks in the win — including an off the backboard alley-oop to himself.

High school basketball broadcaster Sean Bennett commended Sotto's performance in the league so far.

Game-high 28 from Ryan Savoy of Lakewood; @kzsottolive with 26 for TSF. Fun to watch Sotto for these two games, you’ll see him at the next level that’s for sure #MetroClassic — Sean Bennett (@Broadcaster005) January 11, 2020

"Fun to watch Sotto for these two games, you'll see him at the next level for sure," Bennett said on his twitter account.

Apart from his stint with TSF, Sotto is set to compete with Mighty Sports-Philippines in the Dubai International Basketball Tournament later this month.