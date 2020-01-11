Adamson's Figueroa leads UAAP Jrs MVP race

MANILA, Philippines — Adamson High School's do-it-all swingman John Figueroa is the surprise leader in the MVP race after the first round of the UAAP Season 82 High School Boys' Basketball Tournament.

Figueroa, who is in Grade 11 and stands at 6-foot-2, tallied 68.86 statistical points (SPs) built on his norms of 12.14 points, 14.29 rebounds, 1.86 assists, 1.43 steals, and 1.43 blocks per game.

The native of Pampanga, who was discovered by Ron Tuazon, has led the Baby Falcons to a 4-3 record so far -- tied with Ateneo High School for third.

Close behind is National University-Nazareth School big man Kevin Quiambao, who accumulated 67.29 SPs.

Eighteen-year-old Quiambao, who is 6-foot-4 and is in his final year, is averaging 12.71 points, 10.71 rebounds, 1.71 blocks, and 1.43 assists per game for the 7-0 Bullpups.

Far Eastern University guard Penny Estacio sits at fourth with 67 SPs after posting numbers of 17.14 points, 6.14 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.71 steals for the second-running Baby Tamaraws, who own a 6-1 slate.

University of the Philippines' Sean Torculas and Ateneo's Lebron Lopez sit at fourth and fifth respectively with 66.29 SPs. Torculas is averaging 10.57 points, 17.0 rebounds, 3.28 assists, 2.29 steals, and 2.43 blocks for the 0-7 Junior Fighting Maroons while Lopez is norming 16.29 points, 10.14 rebounds, 2.14 blocks, and 1.14 steals for the 4-3 Blue Eaglets.

Ateneo's Forthsky Padrigao (66.14 SPs) and Josh Lazaro (65.85); UE's Cyrus Austria (64.71); NU's Carl Tamayo (62.29); and UP's Ray Torres (59.71) complete the top 10 players of the tournament so far.

On Sunday, action resumes in the Boys' Basketball Tournament after a month-long break with National University taking on Ateneo in a rematch of last year's Finals.

The Bullpups and the Blue Eaglets clash in the televised 3 p.m. match - the last of a heavy four-game bill.

De La Salle-Zobel and UP Integrated School will be the other featured TV game at 1 p.m.

In other opening second round matches, Far Eastern University-Diliman and Adamson University collide at 11 a.m., right after University of Santo Tomas and University of the East take the floor at 9 a.m.