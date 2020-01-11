SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Sans best, player Altas open NCAA men's volleyball three-peat bid with win
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - January 11, 2020 - 5:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Perpetuel Help showed it remains a title contender minus back-to-back MVP Joebert Almodiel as it dumped last year’s finals foe College of St. Benilde, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19, to launch its three-peat feat bid in the men’s division of the 95th NCAA volleyball tournament at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

The Altas’ attack stayed relentless and their defense almost impenetrable despite playing minus Almodiel, who was cut from the roster for conduct detrimental to the team, as they steamrolled the Blazers, the same group the former swept in two games in last season’s finale on their way to an 11-game title sweep.

“I just kept telling my players to show pride because we’re the defending champions,” said Perpetual Help coach Sammy Acaylar. “We didn’t let someone’s absence affect the team because we know in ourselves that we’re well-prepared.”

Louie Ramirez, converted from middle blocker to outside spiker, filled the massive vacuum left by Almodiel and unloaded a match-best 18 points, including a whopping 17 on kills.

Rookie Kennry Malinis, a prized find from Bogo, Cebu, made a good impression in his very first game in the league and scattered 11 hits he laced with eight spikes and two service aces while proving helpful in defense with nine excellent digs.

The Las Pinas-based school is eyeing to snare its third straight crown this year and 13th overall that would put it in a tie with Letran with most men’s titles at 13.

Meanwhile, Perpetual Help's juniors squad crushed CSB-La Salle Greenhills, 25-8, 25-10, 25-11, to set in motion its six-peat feat aspiration.

NCAA VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto continues to impress in New Jersey tourney
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Playing in the New Jersey tournament Metro Classic, Sotto flexed his skills against The Patrick School (TPS) National on Friday...
Sports
fb tw
Pinoys built for baseball
By Joaquin Henson | January 11, 2020 - 12:00am
American coach Bill Picketts is convinced that with the right direction, Filipinos can excel in baseball based on his impressions from several days of scouting the national and random varsity teams at the Rizal Memorial...
Sports
fb tw
Alex Eala seeks strong 2020 start with Australia Open juniors
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Eala clinched a spot in the main draw of the Grand Slam juniors tourney in Melbourne after breaking in to the top 10 in the...
Sports
fb tw
Philippines to host 2020 Badminton Asia Championships
6 hours ago
It is set to take place from February 11 to 16 at the newly renovated Rizal Memorial Coliseum.
Sports
fb tw
PGT Asia caps 3rd season at Eagle Ridge
By Dante Navarro | 6 hours ago
The men of the PGT (Philippine Golf Tour) Asia step up their respective title drive in two spillover tournaments from the...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
6 minutes ago
Adamson's Figueroa leads UAAP Jrs MVP race
6 minutes ago
Figueroa, who is in Grade 11 and stands at 6-foot-2, tallied 68.86 statistical points (SPs) built on his norms of 12.14 points,...
Sports
fb tw
14 minutes ago
Adamson, UST tally wins in UAAP girls basketball debut
14 minutes ago
Adamson and University of Santo Tomas overpowered its respective foes to take the historic first wins in the inaugural UAAP...
Sports
fb tw
6 hours ago
SBP explains Fajardo exclusion in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers pool
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
"For the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, we are looking to expose our younger players and work build an up tempo...
Sports
fb tw
17 hours ago
Balkman backwith Mighty 5 for Dubai tilt
By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Mighty Sports Philippines has just got stronger with its reenlistment of Renaldo Balkman for the 31st Dubai International...
Sports
fb tw
17 hours ago
BOLTS light it up, even up
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts made sure there’s sufficient power source to survive a gig here.
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with