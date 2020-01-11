Sans best, player Altas open NCAA men's volleyball three-peat bid with win

MANILA, Philippines — Perpetuel Help showed it remains a title contender minus back-to-back MVP Joebert Almodiel as it dumped last year’s finals foe College of St. Benilde, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19, to launch its three-peat feat bid in the men’s division of the 95th NCAA volleyball tournament at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

The Altas’ attack stayed relentless and their defense almost impenetrable despite playing minus Almodiel, who was cut from the roster for conduct detrimental to the team, as they steamrolled the Blazers, the same group the former swept in two games in last season’s finale on their way to an 11-game title sweep.

“I just kept telling my players to show pride because we’re the defending champions,” said Perpetual Help coach Sammy Acaylar. “We didn’t let someone’s absence affect the team because we know in ourselves that we’re well-prepared.”

Louie Ramirez, converted from middle blocker to outside spiker, filled the massive vacuum left by Almodiel and unloaded a match-best 18 points, including a whopping 17 on kills.

Rookie Kennry Malinis, a prized find from Bogo, Cebu, made a good impression in his very first game in the league and scattered 11 hits he laced with eight spikes and two service aces while proving helpful in defense with nine excellent digs.

The Las Pinas-based school is eyeing to snare its third straight crown this year and 13th overall that would put it in a tie with Letran with most men’s titles at 13.

Meanwhile, Perpetual Help's juniors squad crushed CSB-La Salle Greenhills, 25-8, 25-10, 25-11, to set in motion its six-peat feat aspiration.