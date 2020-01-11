SBP explains Fajardo exclusion in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers pool

MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Inc. released a 24-man Gilas Pilipinas pool for the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

Noticeably absent was national team mainstay and five-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo.

SBP President Al Panlilio explained his exclusion on Friday.

In a statement from @officialSBPinc, @APan9 says June Mar Fajardo continues to be a ‘big part of the future for the Gilas program’ despite being omitted from the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifier pool. | @Sports5PH pic.twitter.com/PpXcfJmkl2 — Paolo del Rosario (@paodelrosario) January 10, 2020

"For the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, we are looking to expose our younger players and work build an up tempo team," Panlilio said in a statement.

"As we said in the recent past, this is a development plan for the national team in preparation for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup," he added.

The Gilas Pilipinas pool for first window of the Asia Cup qualifiers include more than a handful of collegiate standouts.

PBA draftees Isaac Go, Matt and Mike Nieto, Rey Suerte and Allyn Bulanadi headline a dominantly youthful pool.

Also included are Ateneo's Thirdy Ravena and UP's Kobe Paras and the Gomez de Liano brothers.

Meanwhile, PBA veterans Japeth Aguilar, Marc Pingris and Christian Standhardinger balance out the squad.

Panlilio said that time for rest for the 30-year-old big man was due while also asserting that Fajardo is still definitely part of the Gilas program.

"We all know what we can get from June Mar Fajardo as he has proven himself time and again on the international stage. He has served Gilas for so long.... however, at this stage, we believe that he deserves the extended break," Panlilio said.

"Fajardo remains to be a big part of the future for the Gilas program. He will in-fact be at his peak form when the WC2023 comes along," he added.

Gilas Pilipinas will participate in the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers on February 20 and 23 against Thailand and Indonesia, respectively.