Meralco escapes Ginebra in Game 2 to even series
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 10, 2020 - 9:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Meralco Bolts tied the PBA Governor's Cup Finals series against Barangay Ginebra after winning Game Two, 104-102, in Lucena City on Friday.

After leading by double digits at halftime, the Bolts had to stymie comeback efforts from the Gin Kings in the third and fourth quarters to take the victory.

Allen Durham scored three crucial points in the dying ticks of the final salvo to seal the deal for Meralco.

The Bolts were trailing early in the game, 6-13, until Nard Pinto waxed hot and made 4-of-4 shots from the rainbow stripe to shift the game's momentum to Meralco.

By the end of the first period, the Bolts had a 15-point cushion, 36-21.

The trend continued in the second salvo, with Meralco keeping comfortable distance from Ginebra courtesy of offense from Chris Newsome and Raymond Almazan. 

At the half, Game Two looked poised to be a blowout with Meralco up 63-46.

Come the third quarter, the Gin Kings made good on their "Never Say Die" motto with a 24-7 run to tie the game at 70.

But the bench players helped the Bolts maintain breathing room with Nico Salva and Anjo Caram sinking crucial shots to end the third salvo.

Efforts from Brownlee, Japeth Aguilar and Stanley Pringle in the fourth quarter to helped their team to keep themselves within striking distance.

LA Tenorio hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left in the game to put them within two, 102-104.

But time simply ran out for the Gin Kings.

Durham and Brownlee once again led their squads in scoring, notching 21 and 35 points, respectively. Newsome chipped in 17 points for the Bolts in the victory.

Meanwhile, Pringle and Aguilar combined for 39 points for Ginebra.

Game Three is on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

