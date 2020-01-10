SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Min Wook Gwon and Rianne Malixi hold their trophies as they pose with organizing NGAP vice president Pepot Iñigo and director Caloy Coscoluella and Riviera GCC president Florian Concepcion.
Malixi, Gwon fight back in playoff, claim top honors
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - January 10, 2020 - 5:22pm

SILANG, Cavite – Rianne Malixi enhanced a promising golf career by outdueling Southeast Asian Games team gold medalist Abby Arevalo in a grueling playoff battle that needed three extra holes to finish, rescuing a par from the bunker to become the youngest winner of the National Stroke Play Championship at Riviera’s Langer course here Friday.

Min Wook Gwon also needed another hole to frustrate Japanese Atsushi Ueda, also on a par-bogey result, both on No. 1, to reclaim the men’s crown for South Korea in a stirring ending to what had appeared to be a pair of runaway victories for the eventual champions.

This came about after Gwon and Malixi blew big leads under pressure in regulation but both recovered in the playoff to rally past their rivals and salvage top honors in the kickoff event of the 2020 PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour.

Just when they thought they had heard the last of their pursuers after seizing firm control through 54 holes, Gwon and Malixi found Atsushi and Arevalo back in the hunt with one big shot after another to fight back from seven and three strokes down, respectively. But they failed to cling on after grabbing the lead in the pressure-packed stretch, paving the way for a pair of sudden deaths.

Gwon limped with a bogey-marred 79, enabling Ueda to force a tie at 295 with a 72 in the event won by compatriot and now pro Kim Joo Hyung in 2018.

Malixi and Arevalo, who finished tied at 287 after 73 and 70, respectively, matched pars in the first two playoff holes on Nos. 1 and 18 but after the former dumped her approach shot in the greenside bunker in their third trip in the par-4 opening hole in the day, the latter overshot the green and into deep roughs and missed a par-saving putt from eight feet.

In contrast, the 12-year-old Malixi kept her composure and blasted to within six feet and made the putt to snare the victory in the event sponsored by the MVP Sports Foundation and backed by Cignal, Metro Pacific Investments and Summit Ridge as official hotel.

“I’m speechless, but this is memorable win for me, having been able play with the SEA Games gold medalist and other top players and have fun with them,” said Malixi, referring to Arevalo, who formed part of the gold medal winning squad with individual gold medalist and Lois Kaye Go in the recent SEAG at Luisita.

Arevalo, recalling the form that netted her a victory in the pro Ladies Philippine Golf Tour here in 2017, overcame a three-stroke deficit right at the front with a 33 as Malixi fumbled with a 37. The San Jose State U product then took the first two holes at the back to go 3-up but yielded the 13th and Malixi tied it up on a birdie-bogey exchange on the next.

Arevalo dropped by one again with another bogey on No. 16 but parred the last then watched her rival muff her own par bid to force a playoff.

Bernice Ilas also charged back with a 70 to snatch third place at 300 while last year’s champion Go carded a 74 for fourth at 301 followed by Korean Kim Seo Yun (75-303), Junia Gabasa (78-306) and Nicole Abelar and Laurea Duque, who shared seventh place at 308 after 76 and 82, respectively.

Bracing for a trouble-free finish, Gwon even padded his lead to eight with a birdie on the first hole but Ueda gained on a two-shot swing (birdie-bogey) on the par-3 No. 4, moved to within five on the next and pounced on the Korean’s bogeys in the last two to threaten within three at the turn.

Bogeys by Gwon on Nos. 10 and 11 pulled the Japanese within one but the former hiked his lead to two on a Ueda bogey on No. 12. But another two-shot swing on No. 13 enabled Ueda to tie Gwon at nine-over overall before the lead changed hands in the last five holes with Ueda missing completing his incredible comeback with a bogey on the last, setting the stage for another playoff finish after Japanese Gen Nagai beat Thai ace Vanchai Luangnitikul on the second extra hole last year.

Aidric Chan carded a 72 to finish third at 297 while SEA Games bronze medal teammate Sean Ramos ended up fourth at 300 after a 74 with Japanese Kyosuke Yoshida placing fifth with a 72 for a 301.

Nagai turned in his best round of 73 after a pair of 77s and a 75 and wound up joint sixth at 302 with Malaysian Marcus Lim, who fired the day’s best 71, with Elee Bisera and National Doubles winner Ryan Monsalve sharing eighth place at 303 after 75 and 77, respectively.

GOLF RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SBP to build naturalized pool
By Joaquin Henson | January 10, 2020 - 12:00am
For the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers next month, Gilas will tap either Christian Standhardinger or Stanley Pringle to play for Gilas as a naturalized citizen even if both are considered duals under...
Sports
fb tw
Ayo banking on newcomers to help UST’s cause
By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
They go right back at it and try to not only return to the finals, but to win it all. Only this time, they aren’t ambushing...
Sports
fb tw
Full circle for Pumaren
By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
It was a sentimental homecoming for Derick Pumaren at the De La Salle University men’s basketball quarters on Agno Street...
Sports
fb tw
Ateneo Blue Eagles eye replacing key losses to 'go for four'
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
How will the three-time defending champions fare more so as they lost five vital cogs — brothers Matt and Mike Nieto,...
Sports
fb tw
'Zero regrets': Russell Westbrook sends message in return to OKC
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
In the Houston Rockets' road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook made his statement through his wardrobe c...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
3 hours ago
Chris Paul's Thunder spoil Westbrook's return
3 hours ago
Danilo Gallinari scored a team-high 23 points and Chris Paul delivered 18 as the Oklahoma City Thunder spoiled the return...
Sports
fb tw
4 hours ago
Alex Eala qualifies for Australian Open Juniors main draw
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Notching a career-best No. 9 world ranking, Eala earns her a spot in her second Grand Slam Juniors tournament.
Sports
fb tw
5 hours ago
College standouts join Fajardo-less 24-man Gilas pool for FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
With half of the 24-man pool consisting of collegiate stars fresh from the UAAP and the NCAA, Gilas Pilipinas is looking to...
Sports
fb tw
5 hours ago
Djokovic survives scare to send Serbia into ATP Cup semis
5 hours ago
Novak Djokovic dropped his first set of the ATP Cup Friday in a titanic struggle with Canada's Denis Shapovalov, surviving...
Sports
fb tw
6 hours ago
Pampanga's Levi Hernandez explodes in home game vs Nueva Ecija
6 hours ago
Hyped up by their raucous crowd here at AUF Gym, ex-pro Levi Hernandez put together his best performance in the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with