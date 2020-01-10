SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Kobe Paras (C), Thirdy Ravena (R) and Isaac Go banner a fairly young Gilas Pilipinas pool for the FIBA Asia Cup in February
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
College standouts join Fajardo-less 24-man Gilas pool for FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 10, 2020 - 1:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has chosen a fairly young pool for the FIBA Asia Cup this February.

With half of the 24-man pool composed of collegiate stars fresh from the UAAP and the NCAA, Gilas Pilipinas is looking to bank on youth.

Kobe Paras and Thirdy Ravena are two of the most prominent young names in the pool.

Joining Paras and Ravena are PBA No. 1 pick Isaac Go, brothers Matt and Mike Nieto, UAAP mythical five member Rey Suerte, and UP Fighting Maroons' Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano and Jaydee Tungcab.

Dave Ildefonso, former Batang Gilas and NU Bulldog, is also part of the 24-man pool, as well as PBA-bound Allyn Bulanadi.

Fil-Am Dwight Ramos and DLSU big man Justine Baltazar are also included.

Five-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kiefer Ravena also joins his brother Thirdy in SBP's shortlist for the Asian tourney.

Joining the young core are PBA players Poy Erram, RR Pogoy, Bobby Ray Parks, Japeth Aguilar Christian Standhardinger, CJ Perez, Mac Belo, Matthew Wright, Troy Rosario and Marc Pingris.

Notably absent from the pool is San Miguel's dominant big man June Mar Fajardo. 

BASKETBALL GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SBP to build naturalized pool
By Joaquin Henson | January 10, 2020 - 12:00am
For the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers next month, Gilas will tap either Christian Standhardinger or Stanley Pringle to play for Gilas as a naturalized citizen even if both are considered duals under...
Sports
fb tw
Ateneo Blue Eagles eye replacing key losses to 'go for four'
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
How will the three-time defending champions fare more so as they lost five vital cogs — brothers Matt and Mike Nieto,...
Sports
fb tw
Rizal MC to lure back PBA, NC, UAAP
By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Following a major facelift, the Rizal Memorial Coliseum is set to be home anew to the country’s top sporting events....
Sports
fb tw
Full circle for Pumaren
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
It was a sentimental homecoming for Derick Pumaren at the De La Salle University men’s basketball quarters on Agno Street...
Sports
fb tw
Ayo banking on newcomers to help UST’s cause
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
They go right back at it and try to not only return to the finals, but to win it all. Only this time, they aren’t ambushing...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
56 minutes ago
Chris Paul's Thunder spoil Westbrook's return
56 minutes ago
Danilo Gallinari scored a team-high 23 points and Chris Paul delivered 18 as the Oklahoma City Thunder spoiled the return...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
Alex Eala qualifies for Australian Open Juniors main draw
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Notching a career-best No. 9 world ranking, Eala earns her a spot in her second Grand Slam Juniors tournament.
Sports
fb tw
2 hours ago
Djokovic survives scare to send Serbia into ATP Cup semis
2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic dropped his first set of the ATP Cup Friday in a titanic struggle with Canada's Denis Shapovalov, surviving...
Sports
fb tw
3 hours ago
Pampanga's Levi Hernandez explodes in home game vs Nueva Ecija
3 hours ago
Hyped up by their raucous crowd here at AUF Gym, ex-pro Levi Hernandez put together his best performance in the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go...
Sports
fb tw
3 hours ago
Record PPS tennis season under way
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
The country’s longest-running, biggest circuit has also scheduled 12 Open championships featuring the country’s...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with