College standouts join Fajardo-less 24-man Gilas pool for FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has chosen a fairly young pool for the FIBA Asia Cup this February.

With half of the 24-man pool composed of collegiate stars fresh from the UAAP and the NCAA, Gilas Pilipinas is looking to bank on youth.

Kobe Paras and Thirdy Ravena are two of the most prominent young names in the pool.

Joining Paras and Ravena are PBA No. 1 pick Isaac Go, brothers Matt and Mike Nieto, UAAP mythical five member Rey Suerte, and UP Fighting Maroons' Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano and Jaydee Tungcab.

Dave Ildefonso, former Batang Gilas and NU Bulldog, is also part of the 24-man pool, as well as PBA-bound Allyn Bulanadi.

Fil-Am Dwight Ramos and DLSU big man Justine Baltazar are also included.

Five-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kiefer Ravena also joins his brother Thirdy in SBP's shortlist for the Asian tourney.

Joining the young core are PBA players Poy Erram, RR Pogoy, Bobby Ray Parks, Japeth Aguilar Christian Standhardinger, CJ Perez, Mac Belo, Matthew Wright, Troy Rosario and Marc Pingris.

Notably absent from the pool is San Miguel's dominant big man June Mar Fajardo.