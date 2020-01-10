SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Novak Djokovic of Serbia (R) celebrates with team captain Nenad Zimonjic (L) after winning his men's singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on January 10, 2020.
William West/AFP
Djokovic survives scare to send Serbia into ATP Cup semis
(Philstar.com) - January 10, 2020 - 1:02pm

SYDNEY – Novak Djokovic dropped his first set of the ATP Cup Friday in a titanic struggle with Canada's Denis Shapovalov, surviving a scare before rallying to guide Serbia into a semifinal against Russia.

The world number two was made to work hard in a hot and humid Sydney by the 14th-ranked young gun before prevailing 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4).

His impressive teammate Dusan Lajovic, buoyed by a huge contingent of Serbian fans at Ken Rosewall Arena, earlier crushed world number 21 Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2.

"This was the closest match I have ever played against Denis. It was so close it could have gone a different way easily," said Djokovic.

"He was playing some terrific tennis and I want to give a huge round of applause and credit to him. Well done."

The win sets up a semifinal against Russia, whose two singles players — world number five Daniil Medvedev and the 17th ranked Karen Khachanov — are unbeaten this season.

The other last four clash will see the Nick Kyrgios-led Australia play either Belgium or Rafael Nadal's Davis Cup-winning Spain, who are on court later Friday.  

Djokovic faced Shapovalov four times last year and won each match comfortably.

But the 20-year-old is fast-improving and had already picked up a pair of top 10 wins against Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev at the tournament.

He came out with guns blazing, stunning Djokovic and his fans by winning the first set.

Rattled, the Serbian superstar steamrolled the Canadian in the second set, winning five games in a row as the boisterous crowd got to Shapovalov, who allowed errors to creep in.

But after a pep talk from team captain Adriano Fuorivia he returned rejuvenated.

The high-stakes third set went with serve until the ninth game when the Canadian lost his footing going for a shot to hand Djokovic a break point, then sent a forehand long to go 5-4 down.

But the drama wasn't over.

Djokovic was serving for the match and 30-0 in front when a woman was taken ill in the stands and the action was briefly halted.

The Serb threw her a bottle of cold water as medics escorted her out, but it seemed to affect his concentration and he lost the next four points as Shapovalov broke back.

They both held serve to take it to a tiebreaker and Djokovic, as he has so often done before, rose to the occasion when it mattered most.

Lajovic in the zone

World number 34 Lajovic, who has been steadily moving through the rankings and captured his first ATP title last year at Umag, was in the zone against Auger-Aliassime.

He executed his game plan clinically and was tactically spot on, successfully targeting the wayward forehand of the Canadian, who made 32 unforced errors.

"There were so many Serbian people here today they helped me relax and get that energy that I need to play like this," he said.

"Today, everything was working fine and I was feeling really myself on the court, I feel like everything is going the way it should."

NOVAK DJOKOVIC TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SBP to build naturalized pool
By Joaquin Henson | January 10, 2020 - 12:00am
For the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers next month, Gilas will tap either Christian Standhardinger or Stanley Pringle to play for Gilas as a naturalized citizen even if both are considered duals under...
Sports
fb tw
Ateneo Blue Eagles eye replacing key losses to 'go for four'
By Rick Olivares | 23 hours ago
How will the three-time defending champions fare more so as they lost five vital cogs — brothers Matt and Mike Nieto,...
Sports
fb tw
Rizal MC to lure back PBA, NC, UAAP
By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Following a major facelift, the Rizal Memorial Coliseum is set to be home anew to the country’s top sporting events....
Sports
fb tw
Full circle for Pumaren
By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
It was a sentimental homecoming for Derick Pumaren at the De La Salle University men’s basketball quarters on Agno Street...
Sports
fb tw
'Zero regrets': Russell Westbrook sends message in return to OKC
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
In the Houston Rockets' road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook made his statement through his wardrobe c...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
37 minutes ago
College standouts join Fajardo-less 24-man Gilas pool for FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 37 minutes ago
With half of the 24-man pool consisting of collegiate stars fresh from the UAAP and the NCAA, Gilas Pilipinas is looking to...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
Pampanga's Levi Hernandez explodes in home game vs Nueva Ecija
1 hour ago
Hyped up by their raucous crowd here at AUF Gym, ex-pro Levi Hernandez put together his best performance in the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go...
Sports
fb tw
2 hours ago
Record PPS tennis season under way
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
The country’s longest-running, biggest circuit has also scheduled 12 Open championships featuring the country’s...
Sports
fb tw
2 hours ago
Serena Williams donates signed dress to Australian bushfire appeal
2 hours ago
A signed dress worn by Serena Williams at her first tournament of the year is being auctioned off to raise funds for firefighters...
Sports
fb tw
2 hours ago
Josh Richardson steps up as Embiid-less Sixers rally to defeat Celtics
2 hours ago
Josh Richardson scored 29 points and Al Horford stepped in to fill an offensive void as the Philadelphia 76ers shook off the...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with