'Zero regrets': Russell Westbrook sends message in return to OKC

MANILA, Philippines — Russel Westbrook had a clear message to his former team in his return to Oklahoma City on Thursday (Friday Manila time).

In the Houston Rockets' road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook made his statement through his wardrobe choice.

Westbrook arrived at the Chesapeke Arena in Oklahoma City wearing a shirt that read "Zero Regrets".

The 31-year-old had spent 10 years with the OKC Thunder before being traded to the Houston Rockets last Summer where he now joins former Thuder teammate James Harden.

Thursday's (Friday) game marked his first ever game back at Oklahoma since the trade.

The fans, however, didn't show any ill will at the former franchise player and was welcomed to the Arena with a tribute to his decade-long career with the team.

Since his signing with the Rockets, Houston has been performing well, compiling a 25-11 record, good for third in the Western Conference.

But the Rockets have been struggling so far against the 21-16 Thunder as they trail at halftime, 48-60.

Westbrook has scored 18 points in two quarters against his former team as of writing.