Meralco's Maliksi welcomes baby girl amid PBA finals vs Ginebra

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco Bolts forward Allein Maliksi has a lot to celebrate, with a chance at the PBA Governors' Cup title and an addition to his family.

Maliksi's wife Kaye gave birth to their first-born Kayden at the St. Luke's Medical Center in Taguig, with the cager present to welcome his baby girl on Thursday.

Maliksi and the rest of the Bolts are set to face Barangay Ginebra in Lucena for Game Two of the PBA Finals today where they hope to even the series, 1-1.

The 32-year-old cager will also be looking to improve on his Game One performance.

It was a dismal 0-5 shooting night last Tuesday for Maliksi, who only had two points in the game via free throws.

But with a new source of inspiration in his baby girl, Maliksi might just get his deadly form back in time for Game Two.