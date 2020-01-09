SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
The Iloilo United Royals hope to get back on the win column against Batangas on Thursday
Iloilo looks to bounce back vs Batangas
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - January 9, 2020 - 12:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Iloilo United Royals look to get back on the winning track and try to keep pace with the Gen San Warriors in the South Division in the ongoing Lakan Cup of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League when they take on the Batangas City Athletics today at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Pampanga.

The Royals are at fifth place in the bracket with a 15-9 slate while Gen San is at 15-8.

The Royals were short-handed during 96-92 loss to the Muntinlupa Cagers last December 20, without forward Richard Escotoand Jasper Parker who were both unavailable for the game. Both sides traded leads, but the Cagers seized control in the fourth period. It was a sorry loss for Iloilo to Muntinlupa that is ranked 23rd with a 7-19 record as compared to Iloilo’s 15-8 recording heading into that match. 

The Batangas City Athletics, on a three-game slide, are at 13-10 and seventh in the South Division.

Iloilo will need a full complement of players if they want to take down the dangerous Batangas team that counts the explosive Rey Suerte, Dan Sara, Jayson Grimaldo, and Jason Melano. The Goldwyn Monteverde-coached Athletics have defeated some of the North Division’s top teams in San Juan and Bataan and stayed c lose to Makati before falling apart.

The Eric Gonzales coached Iloilo United Royals are led by Aaron Jeruta, Al Francis Tamsi, Donald Gumaru, Rey Publico, Ryan Arambulo, and Eric Rodriguez.

