'Revlon James': After celebrities, athletes also get meme treatment

MANILA, Philippines — In the past few days, social media has been flooded with word play memes on the names of local celebrities and personalities.

Sparked by a flurry of puns made at actor Ding Dong Dantes, netizens came up with even more jokes — including those at the expense of prominent athletes.

Here are some of the best athlete memes on the internet so far:

Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James star got a brand-new hairdo in this manipulated photo, dubbing him "Revlon James".

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao also came up as "Manny Curista" with the fighting senator taking another sideline job as a manicurist.

The Blackwater Elite also poked fun at sophomore player Diego Dario.

Facebook page UAAP-NCAA memes also pulled out a series of jokes, inlcuding "Aldin Richards" of UST coach Aldin Ayo and "Alyssa Balde" of Philippine volleyball phenom Alyssa Valdez.

Memes of Ricci Rivero, Thirdy Ravena and Kobe Paras were also included in the post.