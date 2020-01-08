Aussie NBA players commit $750,000 to bushfire aid

MANILA, Philippines — Nine Australian NBA players committed $750,000 to help groups dealing with widespread fires in Australia, according to a joint statement from the NBA and its players' association released Wednesday morning.

The nine players included Aron Baynes of the Phoenix Suns, Jonah Bolden and Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Maverick Ryan Broekhoff, Cleveland Cavaliers guards Matthew Dellavedova and Dante Exum, Joe Ingles of the Utah Jazz, Detroit Piston big man Thon Maker, and San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills.

According to their statement, their fundraiser with the Australian Red Cross looks to "provide support to organizations across the country to aid immediate relief efforts and long-term rebuilding projects.

The players also called for support individually on their social media accounts that same day.

Along with my aussie NBA brothers and the help of @TheNBPA and @NBA we are able to pledge over $1,000,000 AUD to help rebuild that which has been lost and continue to support our brave and tireless firefighters on the front line ???????? #australianbushfires #australiaisburning pic.twitter.com/5i9vy9V9gF — Aron Baynes (@aronbaynes) January 8, 2020

Thank you! Over $1M AUD. This is huge ???????????????? https://t.co/lHNvs82es9 — Jonah Bolden (@Jonahbolden43) January 8, 2020

"We are heartbroken over the devastation these fires are causing all across our homeland," the nine players said in a joint statement.

"Our thoughts are with our families, friends, and all of the people of Australia."

There is still so much devastation but I am proud that we could all come together w/ help from @TheNBPA & @nba it is truly appreciated. There is much more to be done #AustralianBushFires pic.twitter.com/V3Xy13AxQv — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) January 7, 2020

Thank you to my guys and the @TheNBPA

we’re blessed to be in this position to to be able to do something about this, especially when it’s supporting our people back home. The tougher work begins when we rebuild. And we need all the help we can get. https://t.co/tbYBaCubIT https://t.co/fNzE3Ic8Bw — Thon Maker ™ (@ThonMaker14) January 8, 2020

"We hope you feel our love and support and know that we will continue to bring awareness to this crisis globally and provide assistance in any way we can," the players added in their joint statement.

NBPA Foundation Executive Director Sherrie Deans also said, "Our players have a deep connection to the places where they grew up and have always responded with generosity and compassion in the aftermath of disasters. The foundation's board is committed to extending our longstanding support of the players' financial contributions in response to disasters through this joint effort."

Appreciate the @NBA + @NBPA coming together with the Aussie NBA boys to support the Australian Bushfire Relief efforts. It’s a really tough time in Australia right now but we are resilient people and stick together???????? #AustraliaFires https://t.co/i0NtpqsvUD — Matthew Dellavedova (@matthewdelly) January 7, 2020

Heartbroken to see the devastation in my beautiful home of Australia. Please join us in donating anything you can to the Brushfire Relief Fund. Your love and support is extremely appreciated! #AustralianFires — Danté Exum (@daanteee) January 8, 2020

The ongoing blaze has been tagged as one of the worst bushfires in the country's history, as the fires have been burning in the continent since September.

As of this writing, 25 people have died, over 2,000 homes have been destroyed displacing thousands, and a staggering one billion animals have already died, experts said.

Even worse, a significant amount of the deaths of animals had to come as a result of euthanasia, or mercy killing.

The players' fundraiser in partnership with Australian Red Cross may be accessed here.