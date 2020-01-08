SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
This combination of file pictures created on January 7, 2020 shows Australian NBA stars (L-R, top-bottom) Jonah Bolden of the Philadelphia 76ers on October 16, 2018, in Boston; Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers on December 31, 2019 in Indianapolis; Ryan Broekhoff of the Dallas Mavericks on October 20, 2018 in Dallas; Aron Baynes of the Phoenix Suns on October 30, 2019 in San Francisco; Thon Maker of the Milwaukee Bucks (Detroit Pistons) on December 01, 2018 in New York; Matthew Dellavedova of the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles; Dante Exum of the Utah Jazz (Cleveland Cavaliers) on November 3, 2018 in Denver; Joe Ingles of the Utah Jazz on October 28, 2019 in Phoenix; Patty Mills of the San Antonio Spurs on November 18, 2019 in Dallas.
Ezra Shaw, Matthew Stockman, Andy Lyons, Ronald Martinez, Christian Petersen, Sean M. Haffey, Adam Glanzman, Sarah Stier/Getty Images North America/AFP
Aussie NBA players commit $750,000 to bushfire aid
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 8, 2020 - 6:07pm

 MANILA, Philippines — Nine Australian NBA players committed $750,000 to help groups dealing with widespread fires in Australia, according to a joint statement from the NBA and its players' association released Wednesday morning. 

The nine players included Aron Baynes of the Phoenix Suns, Jonah Bolden and Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Maverick Ryan Broekhoff, Cleveland Cavaliers guards Matthew Dellavedova and Dante Exum, Joe Ingles of the Utah Jazz, Detroit Piston big man Thon Maker, and San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills.

According to their statement, their fundraiser with the Australian Red Cross looks to "provide support to organizations across the country to aid immediate relief efforts and long-term rebuilding projects. 

The players also called for support individually on their social media accounts that same day.  

"We are heartbroken over the devastation these fires are causing all across our homeland," the nine players said in a joint statement.

"Our thoughts are with our families, friends, and all of the people of Australia."

 

 

"We hope you feel our love and support and know that we will continue to bring awareness to this crisis globally and provide assistance in any way we can," the players added in their joint statement. 

NBPA Foundation Executive Director Sherrie Deans also said, "Our players have a deep connection to the places where they grew up and have always responded with generosity and compassion in the aftermath of disasters. The foundation's board is committed to extending our longstanding support of the players' financial contributions in response to disasters through this joint effort." 

The ongoing blaze has been tagged as one of the worst bushfires in the country's history, as the fires have been burning in the continent since September. 

As of this writing, 25 people have died, over 2,000 homes have been destroyed displacing thousands, and a staggering one billion animals have already died, experts said. 

Even worse, a significant amount of the deaths of animals had to come as a result of euthanasia, or mercy killing. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It is so heartbreaking to see what is happening back home in Australia. The toll on the country is hard to comprehend. -More than 20 people have lost there lives. -Thousands of homes lost. -Around half a BILLION animals have been killed in the fires. -Over 6.3 Million hectares (15.6Million acres of bush and forest have been destroyed. My Family and the families of the other Australians here in the NBA as well as the @nba and @thenbpa have come together to pledge $750,000 USD towards relief and recovery efforts. I am asking everyone to dig deep and donate what ever you can spare. Please share the link with your social media accounts and help spread awareness and help those in need. The link to donate: https://fundraise.redcross.org.au/fundraisers/AussieNBARelief/fundraise-for-disaster-relief-and-recovery Link is also in my Bio

A post shared by Ryan Broekhoff (@rbroekhoff45) on

The players' fundraiser in partnership with Australian Red Cross may be accessed here.

 

