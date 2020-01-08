SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Rianne Malixi
Released
Korean pulls away; Malixi storms ahead as Go wavers in National Stroke Play
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - January 8, 2020 - 4:36pm

SILANG, Cavite – Unperturbed by an early mishap, Korean Gwon Min Wook struck back with a birdie spree at the back and salvaged a two-over 73, storming away by seven over Aidric Chan and Weiwei Gao midway through the National Stroke Play Championship at Riviera’s Langer course here Wednesday.

But Lois Kaye Go failed to sustain a superb 68 start Tuesday and blew a big five-stroke lead with a horrible frontside 42 in overcast skies and windy conditions, hardly recovering at the back with a 40 for an 82 as she fell with thud to joint third in women’s play now paced by young Rianne Malixi, who shot a gutsy 70.

The 17-year-old Gwon, who matched Go’s opening three-under card to take charge by two over Ryan Monsalve in the premier men’s division of the kickoff leg of this year’s PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour season, broke a run of pars with a bogey-triple-bogey mishap from No. 7 but regrouped and birdied the first four holes at the back in stirring fashion to stay in firm control in a rain-hit day.

But he slowed down with two bogeys in the last five for that 39-34 and a 36-hole total of 141, seven shots ahead of Chan and Gao, who pooled identical 148s after 71 and 75, respectively, even as Monsalve bogeyed the first two holes and ended up with a 79 to fall to solo fourth at 149.

“It was very hard today,” said Wook, referring to his triple bogey on the par-3 No. 8 off an errant tee-shot into the deep roughs, where he needed two shots to get to the green before missing a short putt for double-bogey.

But he recovered big at the backside of the par-71 layout where he used to train before his family moved back to Korea in 2017, bucking tough pin placements to birdie the 10th and 11th inside four feet. He then chipped in for another birdie from 10 yards on the next before drilling a 15-footer for another birdie on No. 13.

Carl Corpus carded a 75 for 150 while Japanese Atsushi Ueda and Kyosuke Yoshida moved to joint sixth at 151 after 75 and 77, respectively, and Elee Bisera also shot a 75 for joint eighth at 153 with Sean Ramos, who wobbled with a 79.

Japanese Gen Nagai also failed to rebound and hobbled with a second six-over 77, virtually kissing his title-retention bid goodbye with a 154, 13 strokes behind Gwon heading to the last 36 holes of the tournament organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines.

The 12-year-old Malixi, meanwhile, firmed up her bid for another championship after winning three last year as she likewise defied the odds to shoot a 70 and grab the lead at 143, two up on Abby Arevalo, who improved from a 73 with an eagle-spiked 72 for a 145.

“My round was far better than yesterday, including my short game. I made a couple of long putts but missed some from close range,” said Malixi, who highlighted her prolific 2019 season by winning the Philippine Junior Amateur Open (stroke play) while playing in a lower age-group division.

She gunned down five birdies against four bogeys, the last on the 18th, that foiled her bid to post a bigger lead over Arevalo, who hit a pitch-in eagle on the par-4 15th to anchor her comeback bid and fuel her drive for another title at Riviera after humbling the pros in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour in 2017.

Nicole Abelar bounced back from a 78 with a 72 but lay seven strokes behind at 150 in a tie with Laurea Duque, who submitted a 76, and Go.

Member of the Asian Games and Southeast Asian Games gold medal winning squads, Go actually birdied No. 1 to pad her lead to six but bogeyed the next two, dropped two strokes on the par-3 No. 4, bogeyed two of the next three and double bogeyed No. 8.

Misfortunes continued to hound the Cebuana ace at the back as she made another double bogey on the 10th and closed out with two more bogeys in the last three holes for a birdie-less 42-40.

Samantha Martirez also floundered with a 78 and slipped to sixth at 151 while Junia Gabasa and Korean Kim Seo Yun assembled identical 154s after 75 and 80, respectively, and Bernice Ilas fumbled with an 81 for a 156 and virtually bowed out of the race in the event sponsored by the MVP Sports Foundation and backed by Cignal, Metro Pacific Investments and Summit Ridge as official hotel.

