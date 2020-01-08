SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Goldwyn Monteverde will inherit a young and talented NU men's basketball team.
What head coach Goldwyn Monteverde brings to NU Bulldogs
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - January 8, 2020 - 9:33am

MANILA, Philippines – Goldwyn Monteverde is now the head coach of the National University Bulldogs and with his appointment, the school is hoping not to have to wait another 60-plus years to win another UAAP title.

In this writer’s opinion, this is the logical choice. NU had to make this decision lest Monteverde move to another college. The University of the East tried to bring him in, but for NU, this meant also losing their players in their junior ranks. 

Monteverde inherits a talented team of youngsters in John Lloyd Clemente, JV Gallego, Jonas Tibayan and Chino Mosqueda to name a few who have won in high school but have struggled in the college division. This is now a team of sophomores and juniors (although some are actually a bit older) and they will be augmented by those coming up from their high school team. 

They are losing star swingman Dave Ildefonso, who is moving to another school. Will that be a big loss? Of course. He took huge shots; impossible shots at times, and made them. Ildefonso’s departure, on the other hand, will allow Clemente, Miguel Oczon and John Galinato to grow. Clemente himself struggled playing in Ildefonso’s shadow. 

Monteverde ran a successful program with Chiang Kai Shek College’s high school squad, briefly with Adamson, and now with National University’s juniors team. Can he bring the same kind of success to the college ranks?

Sure, he can. Only it will not be as easy. In high school, there are very few teams with a recruiting program like his. College ball is all together a different animal. This is a big boy arena; the playground of tycoons with higher stakes and much more scrutiny like an organism to a petri dish. He will have his own tycoon backers, but this is almost an even playing field. Almost.

What will Monteverde bring to the Bulldogs?

It is easy to say that he has had blue chip players (we began following his teams when the likes of Fran Yu and JV Gallego were in his Blue Dragons’ backcourt). But the hallmark of his team’s play even with NU is they play smart. They move the ball around and hit the open man. Plus, they are tough. They never back down from a challenge. Rarely will you see them blown out. Plus, he makes full use of his benches which are usually deep. His players know that they will always be called upon to play; hence, they are ready.

Coach Gold will bring his recruiting savvy to the college ranks. He is great at unearthing hitherto unknown gems. With the internet and basketball programs all over the country booming, there are those who still escape the dragnet of analysts, coaches, and scouts.

Wouldn’t it be exciting to see players like Gerry Abadiano and Carl Tamayo — both Batang Gilas veterans — move up to the college ranks? 

NU will have a talented and young team that can win it all.

It isn’t only the players who are tough. Monteverde has a competitive streak in him. He looks like the quiet sort, but there is a fire that burns in him. During his first year at the helm of the NU Bullpups, his squad lost to a Kai Sotto-led Ateneo Blue Eaglets team. An hour after his players had left the venue, Monteverde stayed at the parking lot mulling things over. 

He got his revenge the next season when they destroyed Ateneo in the finals. 

When his Adamson Baby Falcons lost in a boardroom war (over the eligibility of Encho Serrano) that ultimately cost them the championship, Monteverde stewed. Even his non-appointment to Batang Gilas, he stewed. He has shown himself to be a capable coach. A college tile will help cement his status as one of the best young coaches in the land. 

Politics or what aside, Goldwyn Monteverde has gotten things done his way. You can be sure he cannot wait for this new challenge.

