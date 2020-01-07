In-form Go dominates field; Korean up in National Stroke Play

SILANG, Cavite – Lois Kaye Go flashed a near-impeccable touch to knock down putts from long range, coming away with a superb 68 that put her five shots clear off Samantha Martirez and two others in a dominant start to a title-retention drive in the National Stroke Play Championship at Riviera’s Langer course here Monday.

Coming off a gold medal feat in team play in last month’s Southeast Asian Games at Luisita, Go sizzled on a frontside finish, birdying Nos. 6 and 7 for a 33-35 card as she built an early big cushion in the women’s side she ruled by humbling the likes of LPGA Tour-bound and SEAG gold medalist Bianca Pagdanganan and world No. 1 Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand last year.

“I feel really contented with my game and I thought I played pretty solid,” said Go, also member of the Asian Games gold medal squad with Yuka Saso and Pagdanganan. “I made a couple of mistakes but recovered well with birdies. The key was putting. I made putts from 15 to 20 feet and was able to save par when I needed to.”

Martirez actually matched the Cebuana ace’s 35 start but dropped three strokes in the first three holes at the front, including a double-bogey on No. 2, finishing with a 38 for a 73 in a tie with Abby Arevalo, teammate of Pagdanganan and Go in the SEAG squad, who also stumbled with a closing 38, and young Rianne Malixi, who rallied with a 35.

In men’s play, Korean Wook Gwon Min cashed in on an early start to likewise fire a three-under 68 and gain a two-stroke lead over Ryan Monsalve with Weiwei Gao grabbing third spot but five shots behind at 73 in the 72-hole tournament kicking off the 2020 PLDT Group Amateur National Golf Tour.

Wook left as soon as he holed out with a birdie on the ninth and signed his scorecard that featured a couple of 34s, apparently pleased with his performance that however could not be said of the majority of the rest of the 57 other bidders who struggled when the wind whipped up at noon.

Monsalve, riding the momentum of a runaway triumph in the National Doubles with Lanz Uy two weeks ago, also tamed the tough backside of the par-71 layout with a 34 but missed forcing a tie with the Korean with a double bogey mishap on No. 7 for a 70.

“When the wind picked up in the mid-morning, it became a lot tougher,” said Monsalve.

The rest, including defending champion Gen Nagai of Japan and national team mainstays Carl Corpus and Aidric Chan, struggled although Sean Ramos fought back from a frontside 39 with a closing 35 to save a 74 for joint fourth with Japanese Kyosuke Yoshida.

Nagai, who beat Thai ace Vanchai Luangnitikul in a playoff to clinch the crown last year, groped with his short game and never recovered from a three-bogey, one double bogey card at the front, limping with a 77 to fall behind by nine; while Corpus hobbled with a 75 for joint sixth with Leandro Bagtas and Korean Kim Tae Soo, winner of the MVPSF Amateur diadem here last November.

Chan, spearhead of the bronze medal SEAG squad that included Ramos, Corpus and absentee Luis Castro, stayed in the early mix with a frontside 36. But last year’s Junior World titlist got undone by a quadruple bogey on the par-4 11th, ending up in joint 12th with Nagai, Miguel Ilas, Santino Laurel and Korea Hur Jun Ha.

Ryuya Yamashita and fellow Japanese Atsushi Ueda and Peter Tyler Po shot identical 76s for joint ninth in the event sponsored by the MVP Sports Foundation and backed by Cignal, Metro Pacific Investments and Summit Ridge as official hotel.

In women’s side, Junia Gabasa, another talent from Cebu, carded a 74 for joint fifth with Laurea Duque while Bernice Ilas shot a 75 and Samantha Dizon and Korean Bang Hee Yeon shared eighth place with 77s with the rest of the 27-player field way behind with high scores in the event organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines.