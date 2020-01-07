SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
LK Go unleashes superb form to outclass the women’s field.
Released
In-form Go dominates field; Korean up in National Stroke Play
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - January 7, 2020 - 4:32pm

SILANG, Cavite – Lois Kaye Go flashed a near-impeccable touch to knock down putts from long range, coming away with a superb 68 that put her five shots clear off Samantha Martirez and two others in a dominant start to a title-retention drive in the National Stroke Play Championship at Riviera’s Langer course here Monday.

Coming off a gold medal feat in team play in last month’s Southeast Asian Games at Luisita, Go sizzled on a frontside finish, birdying Nos. 6 and 7 for a 33-35 card as she built an early big cushion in the women’s side she ruled by humbling the likes of LPGA Tour-bound and SEAG gold medalist Bianca Pagdanganan and world No. 1 Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand last year.

“I feel really contented with my game and I thought I played pretty solid,” said Go, also member of the Asian Games gold medal squad with Yuka Saso and Pagdanganan. “I made a couple of mistakes but recovered well with birdies. The key was putting. I made putts from 15 to 20 feet and was able to save par when I needed to.”

Martirez actually matched the Cebuana ace’s 35 start but dropped three strokes in the first three holes at the front, including a double-bogey on No. 2, finishing with a 38 for a 73 in a tie with Abby Arevalo, teammate of Pagdanganan and Go in the SEAG squad, who also stumbled with a closing 38, and young Rianne Malixi, who rallied with a 35.

In men’s play, Korean Wook Gwon Min cashed in on an early start to likewise fire a three-under 68 and gain a two-stroke lead over Ryan Monsalve with Weiwei Gao grabbing third spot but five shots behind at 73 in the 72-hole tournament kicking off the 2020 PLDT Group Amateur National Golf Tour.

Wook left as soon as he holed out with a birdie on the ninth and signed his scorecard that featured a couple of 34s, apparently pleased with his performance that however could not be said of the majority of the rest of the 57 other bidders who struggled when the wind whipped up at noon.

Monsalve, riding the momentum of a runaway triumph in the National Doubles with Lanz Uy two weeks ago, also tamed the tough backside of the par-71 layout with a 34 but missed forcing a tie with the Korean with a double bogey mishap on No. 7 for a 70.

“When the wind picked up in the mid-morning, it became a lot tougher,” said Monsalve.

The rest, including defending champion Gen Nagai of Japan and national team mainstays Carl Corpus and Aidric Chan, struggled although Sean Ramos fought back from a frontside 39 with a closing 35 to save a 74 for joint fourth with Japanese Kyosuke Yoshida. 

Nagai, who beat Thai ace Vanchai Luangnitikul in a playoff to clinch the crown last year, groped with his short game and never recovered from a three-bogey, one double bogey card at the front, limping with a 77 to fall behind by nine; while Corpus hobbled with a 75 for joint sixth with Leandro Bagtas and Korean Kim Tae Soo, winner of the MVPSF Amateur diadem here last November.

Chan, spearhead of the bronze medal SEAG squad that included Ramos, Corpus and absentee Luis Castro, stayed in the early mix with a frontside 36. But last year’s Junior World titlist got undone by a quadruple bogey on the par-4 11th, ending up in joint 12th with Nagai, Miguel Ilas, Santino Laurel and Korea Hur Jun Ha.

Ryuya Yamashita and fellow Japanese Atsushi Ueda and Peter Tyler Po shot identical 76s for joint ninth in the event sponsored by the MVP Sports Foundation and backed by Cignal, Metro Pacific Investments and Summit Ridge as official hotel.

In women’s side, Junia Gabasa, another talent from Cebu, carded a 74 for joint fifth with Laurea Duque while Bernice Ilas shot a 75 and Samantha Dizon and Korean Bang Hee Yeon shared eighth place with 77s with the rest of the 27-player field way behind with high scores in the event organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No permanent replacement yet for Blatche
By John Bryan Ulanday | January 7, 2020 - 12:00am
After parting ways with long-time naturalized player Andray Blatche, it looks like the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas will not be going anywhere looking for his replacement with its first international competition...
Sports
fb tw
JD expects dogfight in finals
By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Ginebra forward Jared Dillinger isn’t revealing what battle plans coach Tim Cone has laid out for the PBA Governors...
Sports
fb tw
Spurs shock Bucks behind 3-point barrage; Mavs tame Bulls
4 hours ago
DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points and Patty Mills put aside concern about the deadly fires in his native Australia to help the...
Sports
fb tw
Cone traces passion to Meralco
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Ginebra coach Tim Cone recently disclosed that he was about 12 years old when his eyes were opened to basketball and the love for the game was kindled by, of all teams, Meralco back in the day. It’s ironic...
Sports
fb tw
Nets guard Irving says he hopes to avoid shoulder surgery
7 hours ago
Kyrie Irving said the right shoulder injury that has disrupted his debut season with the Brooklyn Nets might need surgery,...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Osaka opens year with tough win over Sakkari
1 hour ago
Japanese star Naomi Osaka came from a break down in the third set to overcome Greece's Maria Sakkari in the first round of...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
Serena Williams powers past Giorgi for first win of 2020
1 hour ago
Serena Williams found her power game after a sluggish start as she overcame qualifier Camila Giorgi to open her 2020 season...
Sports
fb tw
2 hours ago
Filipina cagers rewarded for historic SEA Games 3x3 campaign
2 hours ago
Aware of the historic feat by Filipina ballers in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 league owner...
Sports
fb tw
3 hours ago
Diminutive Wamar plays big for MPBL-leading San Juan
3 hours ago
Despite being one of the smallest men on the court — standing at 5-foot-6 — San Juan-Go for Gold’s Orlan...
Sports
fb tw
7 hours ago
Derrick Pumaren's DLSU head coaching appointment signifies return to a more homegrown flavor
By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
Derrick Pumaren, a former player for the Green Archers in the late 1970s and who coached them to their first UAAP titles in...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with