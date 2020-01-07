SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Orlan Wamar exploded with a career-high 21 points on a blazing 6-of-10 clip from behind the arc, helping San Juan dismantle Navotas Uni-Pak Sardines, 112-95, and grab solo first place.
Diminutive Wamar plays big for MPBL-leading San Juan
(Philstar.com) - January 7, 2020 - 2:14pm

MANILA, Philippines – Despite being one of the smallest men on the court — standing at 5-foot-6 — San Juan-Go for Gold’s Orlan Wamar stands tall with his deadly marksmanship from the three-point line.

Wamar exploded with a career-high 21 points on a blazing 6-of-10 clip from behind the arc, helping San Juan dismantle Navotas Uni-Pak Sardines, 112-95, and grab solo first place in the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season, Monday.

"Kailangan ko talagang mag sipag dahil ganito yung height ko, maliit lang, so kailangan maging threat ako sa three points," the former CEU standout, who is just 21 years young, said.

This was the first time he tallied double figures in points as in his first 10 games, the spitfire guard averaged just 3.6 points on a measly 28.9 percent shooting, including a poor 21.2% from downtown.

With Navotas closing in, 72-83, San Juan started the fourth period on an 18-6 blast to put the game away, 101-78.

Wamar, a native of Talisay, Cebu, did what he does best in that run, burying three three-pointers, the last one putting the Knights up 20, 98-78.

"Give credit ako sa teammates ko kasi dahil sa kanila nalilibre ako. Sharing the ball, yun ang laging sinasabi sa amin ng coaches na play as a team. Going to the playoffs, importante para sa amin yun."

Asked about Wamar's impressive outing, Go for Gold-backed San Juan owner Jinggoy Estrada was all praise for the 21-year-old.  The former senator took care of coaching duties as head coach Randy Alcantara was absent in the game.

"Talagang nagpapakundisyon yung bata, sobrang sipag. It was a job well done, sana magtuloy-tuloy na yung shooting niya," Estrada said.

In other games, Nueva Ecija stayed in the playoff hunt after thwarting Batangas-Tanduay, 85-81, while Manila-Frontrow dazzled in front of its home crowd, demolishing Rizal-Xentro Mall, 116-89.

