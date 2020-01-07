Fiery clashes kick off National Stroke Play

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese Gen Nagai and Cebuana Lois Kaye Go gear up for a grueling start to their title retention drives, upbeat but wary of a set of fired-up rivals ready to fuel their own bids in the National Stroke Play Championship beginning today at Riviera’s Langer course in Silang, Cavite.

Nagai, who nipped Thai Youth Olympics gold medalist Vanchai Luangnitikul Thai in sudden death to clinch the men’s diadem last year, drew SEA Games veteran Sean Ramos, Don Petil and Jeff Jung in the 7:40 a.m. flight on No. 1, while Go, who shocked Bianca Pagdanganan and Thai ace Atthaya Thitikul to snare the 2019 crown, launches her drive at the back at 8:30 a.m. with Koreans Jane Jeong and Kwon Tae Yon and Tomi Arejola.

A slew of explosive pairings highlight the opening of the 72-hole tournament kicking off the new PLDT Amateur Golf Tour season with Junior World titlist Aidric Chan slugging it out with Finland’s Sean Avellan, Korean David Jung and Ronel Tagaan at 8 a.m. after the 7:50 a.m. group of national team mainstay Carl Corpus, Aldo Barro, Jhondie Quibol and Korean Kim Tae Soo, winner of the MVPSF Amateur crown at Riviera last November.

Other top groupings in the event organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines include Josh Jorge, Miguel Ilas, Perry Bucay and Lee Seung Hoon of Korea at 8:20 a.m.; Paolo Wong, Gab Manotoc, Christopher Popp and Japanese Kai Yasuma at 8:50 a.m.; and newly crowned National Doubles titlist Ryan Monsalve, Korean Lee Sang Min, Peter Tyler Po and Japanese Ryuya Yamashita at 7:20 a.m. on No. 10.