Fiery clashes up as National Stroke Play unwraps

MANILA, Philippines – Japanese Gen Nagai and Cebuana Lois Kaye Go gear up for a grueling start to their respective title retention drive, upbeat but wary of a set of fired-up rivals ready to fuel their own bids in the National Stroke Play Championship beginning Tuesday at Riviera’s Langer course in Silang, Cavite.

Nagai, who nipped Thai Youth Olympics gold medalist Vanchai Luangnitikul Thai in sudden death to clinch the men’s diadem last year, drew Southeast Asian Games veteran Sean Ramos, Don Petil and Jeff Jung in the 7:40 a.m. flight on No. 1.

Meanwhile, Go, who shocked Bianca Pagdanganan and Thai ace Atthaya Thitikul to snare the 2019 crown, launches her drive at the back at 8:30 a.m. with Koreans Jane Jeong and Kwon Tae Yon and Tomi Arejola.

A slew of explosive pairings highlight the opening of the 72-hole tournament kicking off the new PLDT Amateur Golf Tour season. Junior World titlist Aidric Chan will slug it out with Finland’s Sean Avellan, Korean David Jung and Ronel Tagaan at 8 a.m. after the 7:50 a.m. group of national team mainstay Carl Corpus, Aldo Barro, Jhondie Quibol and Korean Kim Tae Soo, winner of the MVPSF Amateur crown at Riviera last November.

Other top groupings in the event organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines include Josh Jorge, Miguel Ilas, Perry Bucay and Lee Seung Hoon of Korea at 8:20 a.m.; Paolo Wong, Gab Manotoc, Christopher Popp and Japanese Kai Yasuma at 8:50 a.m.; and newly crowned National Doubles titlist Ryan Monsalve, Korean Lee Sang Min, Peter Tyler Po and Japanese Ryuya Yamashita at 7:20 a.m. on No. 10.

Keen competition is also seen in the women’s side of the event sponsored by the MVP Sports Foundation and backed by Cignal, Metro Pacific Investments and Summit Ridge as official hotel with Abby Arevalo facing off with Laia Barro, Sophia Blanco and Korean Park Hyun Jo at 8 a.m.; Bernice Ilas, Samantha Dizon and Koreans Kim Sook and Kim Seo Yun, winner of the MVPSF trophy last year, at 8:10 a.m.; and Eagle Ace Superal, Diana Araneta, Laurea Duque and Korean Bang Hee Yeon at 7:50 a.m.

Focus will also be on Junia Gabasa, the reigning WExpress RVF Cup and MVPSF Visayas regional titlist, Hong Kong’s Vivian Lee, Cangolf Open champion Nicole Abelar and Japanese Riko Nagai, who will mix it up at 7:40 a.m.; and Sofia Chabon, Jody Castillo, Korean Kim Ye Rin and Rianne Malixi, winner of the 2019 Philippine Amateur Open Stroke and Match Play and Northern Luzon Regional tournaments.

Meanwhile, listup for the 25th WExpress RVF Cup Amateur Open Golf Championship on Feb. 11-14 in Canlubang is ongoing. For details, call NGAP at telefax No. (02) 7065926 or at Riviera Golf Club, Inc. at (02) 888-9089 or 0956-8821149 email ngap2009handicap@yahoo.com.