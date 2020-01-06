SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Stanley Pringle
Jun Mendoza
Ace Fil-Am thrilled to play first PBA finals
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - January 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — PBA Finals first-timer Stanley Pringle played down tags on him being the X-factor for Ginebra in the PBA Governors’ Cup trilogy with Meralco starting tomorrow.

For him, this third offering between two fabled squads will not be decided by just one player despite his ability to turn any game around as one of the league’s prolific scorers.

“‘I’m just focused on their guidance and the execution of the team. I’m not really gonna force nothing I can’t do,” said the 32-year-old cager, downplaying expectations on him and Meralco’s own new guy Raymond Almazan as this series’ possible difference-makers.

Since his PBA arrival as the top overall pick in 2014 by Globalport (now NorthPort), Pringle has been a regular Best Player of the Conference candidate. He’s also been named to the All-Star five times and has been part of multiple Mythical Teams highlighted by a scoring title in 2018.

However, the San Diego, California native had never been to the Last Dance until his transfer to the Gin Kings via a blockbuster mid-season trade. 

Pringle said he is just thrilled entering his first finals appearance, and nothing more. 

“I’m really excited. Got nothing but love for my teammates and coaching staff for keeping me guided to get here. I’m just excited to play and I’m gonna leave it all on the floor,” added the Gilas veteran.

STANLEY PRINGLE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Near-death experience gives Naomi Osaka perspective
10 hours ago
"It was really fun — my sister was there. She made me paddleboard, and then the current took us and I almost died,"...
Sports
fb tw
No Christmas bonus yet for Filipino SEAG athletes without medals
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez planned to give all athletes, including non-medalists as well as all the...
Sports
fb tw
Team Lakay tests mettle early in ONE: Fire and Fury
By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
Marking ONE Championship's first show in Manila for the decade, Joshua Pacio, Eduard Folayang, Danny Kingad, Lito Adiwang...
Sports
fb tw
Brady-led NFL champion Patriots dethroned by upstart Titans
10 hours ago
Reigning champion New England was dumped from the NFL playoffs by upstart Tennessee on Saturday, the Titans taking a 20-13...
Sports
fb tw
Old but gold: Vince Carter enters fourth decade in NBA
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Drafted fifth overall in the 1998 draft, Carter has been in the NBA for a total of 22 seasons — the longest tenure...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
46 minutes ago
Ginebra Meralco III offense versus defense
By Nelson Beltran | 46 minutes ago
By the numbers, the Barangay Ginebra-Meralco III could well be offense versus defense.
Sports
fb tw
46 minutes ago
Caguioa says defense will decide finale By
By Joaquin Henson | 46 minutes ago
For veteran Mark Caguioa, the PBA Governors Cup finals won’t be a battle between Ginebra’s offense and Meralco’s...
Sports
fb tw
46 minutes ago
Sad Christmas for PSC employees
By Joey Villar | 46 minutes ago
Filipino athletes who didn’t medal in the Southeast Asian Games last month will have to wait a little longer before...
Sports
fb tw
46 minutes ago
Tim, Norm friends off court, fierce rivals on it
By Olmin Leyba | 46 minutes ago
More than showcasing high-caliber imports and locals in an all-out war, the blockbuster title showdown between PBA Governors’...
Sports
fb tw
7-0 Filipino-Hawaiian Gilas prospect
By John Bryan Ulanday | January 6, 2020 - 12:00am
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has a new prospect for Gilas Pilipinas in young seven-foot Filipino-Hawaiian giant Sage Tolentino.
46 minutes ago
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with