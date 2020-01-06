Ace Fil-Am thrilled to play first PBA finals

MANILA, Philippines — PBA Finals first-timer Stanley Pringle played down tags on him being the X-factor for Ginebra in the PBA Governors’ Cup trilogy with Meralco starting tomorrow.

For him, this third offering between two fabled squads will not be decided by just one player despite his ability to turn any game around as one of the league’s prolific scorers.

“‘I’m just focused on their guidance and the execution of the team. I’m not really gonna force nothing I can’t do,” said the 32-year-old cager, downplaying expectations on him and Meralco’s own new guy Raymond Almazan as this series’ possible difference-makers.

Since his PBA arrival as the top overall pick in 2014 by Globalport (now NorthPort), Pringle has been a regular Best Player of the Conference candidate. He’s also been named to the All-Star five times and has been part of multiple Mythical Teams highlighted by a scoring title in 2018.

However, the San Diego, California native had never been to the Last Dance until his transfer to the Gin Kings via a blockbuster mid-season trade.

Pringle said he is just thrilled entering his first finals appearance, and nothing more.

“I’m really excited. Got nothing but love for my teammates and coaching staff for keeping me guided to get here. I’m just excited to play and I’m gonna leave it all on the floor,” added the Gilas veteran.