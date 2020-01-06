SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Sad Christmas for PSC employees
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - January 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino athletes who didn’t medal in the Southeast Asian Games last month will have to wait a little longer before they could receive the P25,000 Christmas bonus the Philippine Sports Commission had initially planned to give them.

PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez had hoped of giving all athletes including non-medalists as well as all the PSC employees the Christmas bonus just like last year but shelved  the plan due to budgetary constraints.

“We have plans, but it remains a plan because of the depleted budget after the 30th Southeast Asian Games,” said Ramirez yesterday.

The delay was due to the PSC’s decision to withdraw its remaining money worth P400 million to help the Philippine SEAG Organizing Committee pay some of its broadcasting expenses during the SEAG last December.

It also led to the ASEAN Para Games being postponed and rescheduled from this month to March in Clark.

While athletes who snared medals in the SEAG will not be affected that much by the delay since they have received incentives from the government, the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation, President Duterte and Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, the same can’t be said with Filipino bets who went home without a medal in the SEAG.

“Because of national interest, we helped Phisgoc by pulling out our last P400 million budget for 2019,” said Ramirez, the country’s SEAG chief de mission. “That’s the reason we advised Para Games to move to March.”

The lack of money also led to Ramirez deciding to cancel their Christmas party.

“We at the PSC are happy that we won the overall championship and also sad because we had to call off our Christmas party,” said Ramirez. “We also wanted to give our employees P25,000 but we couldn’t, so it was really a sad Christmas for everyone.”

Ramirez, however, is hoping they could make up for it during the PSC’s 30th founding anniversary celebration on Jan. 24.

