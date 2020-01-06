Tim, Norm friends off court, fierce rivals on it

MANILA, Philippines — More than showcasing high-caliber imports and locals in an all-out war, the blockbuster title showdown between PBA Governors’ Cup protagonists Barangay Ginebra and Meralco puts the cerebral matchup between grand slam winning coaches Tim Cone of the Gin Kings and Norman Black of the Bolts front and center.

Cone and Black are two of the most accomplished mentors in the league with the Ginebra tactician owning 21 rings spiked by grand slam feats in 1996 and 2014 and the Meralco strategist having 11 to his trophy collection, highlighted by a rare treble in 1989.

This will be the fifth time for the two to face off in the finals.

Cone got the better of Black in the first four encounters, winning the 1995 Governors for Alaska at the expense of San Miguel, the 2014 Commissioner’s Cup for San Mig Coffee over Talk n Text, and the 2016 and 2017 season-enders for the Gin Kings over the Bolts.

“It’s always an honor to go up against Coach Norman,” said Cone. “My first year in coaching was the year he won the grand slam so he’s the guy that I always look up to and try to reach so it’s a real thrill to just go up against him and the whole Meralco organization. It’s a class organization.”

Black said the ever-hungry Cone is the winningest coach in the league for good reason.

“Tim’s always hungry, that’s why he has so many championships,” he said. “He adjusts well every game. We can’t do the same thing twice against him because he’ll figure it out and he’ll find a way to beat you. He’s a competitor, there’s no question about that.”

The two had some heated exchanges before, including one about garbage time basket in the 2017 Governors’ Cup finals, but have maintained mutual respect for each other and even developed friendship as a result of their scouting expeditions in the US.

“It’s not going to be any different,” said Cone of their latest duel beginning tomorrow. “I’ve said it repeatedly that I have great admiration for him. I joined the league when he was winning his grand slam. That was the bar in which you’re trying to reach.”

Cone pointed out that if Black hadn’t left the PBA to steer Ateneo to a five-peat in the UAAP, he would have a lot more diadems in the pro league.

“I think we have the tendency to kind of overlook that. Bottomline is he wants to win and I want to win and we’re both very competitive guys. We’re friends off the court but we also understand we’re rivals,” he said.

Black said he’s motivated to beat Cone this time but not really for himself but for Meralco, which has yet to win a first PBA championship.