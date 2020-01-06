SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Cone and Black are two of the most accomplished mentors in the league with the Ginebra tactician owning 21 rings spiked by grand slam feats in 1996 and 2014 and the Meralco strategist having 11 to his trophy collection, highlighted by a rare treble in 1989.
STAR/File
Tim, Norm friends off court, fierce rivals on it
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - January 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — More than showcasing high-caliber imports and locals in an all-out war, the blockbuster title showdown between PBA Governors’ Cup protagonists Barangay Ginebra and Meralco puts the cerebral matchup between grand slam winning coaches Tim Cone of the Gin Kings and Norman Black of the Bolts front and center.

Cone and Black are two of the most accomplished mentors in the league with the Ginebra tactician owning 21 rings spiked by grand slam feats in 1996 and 2014 and the Meralco strategist having 11 to his trophy collection, highlighted by a rare treble in 1989.

This will be the fifth time for the two to face off in the finals.

Cone got the better of Black in the first four encounters, winning the 1995 Governors for Alaska at the expense of San Miguel, the 2014 Commissioner’s Cup for San Mig Coffee over Talk n Text, and the 2016 and 2017 season-enders for the Gin Kings over the Bolts.

“It’s always an honor to go up against Coach Norman,” said Cone. “My first year in coaching was the year he won the grand slam so he’s the guy that I always look up to and try to reach so it’s a real thrill to just go up against him and the whole Meralco organization. It’s a class organization.”

Black said the ever-hungry Cone is the winningest coach in the league for good reason.

“Tim’s always hungry, that’s why he has so many championships,” he said. “He adjusts well every game. We can’t do the same thing twice against him because he’ll figure it out and he’ll find a way to beat you. He’s a competitor, there’s no question about that.”

The two had some heated exchanges before, including one about garbage time basket in the 2017 Governors’ Cup finals, but have maintained mutual respect for each other and even developed friendship as a result of their scouting expeditions in the US.

“It’s not going to be any different,” said Cone of their latest duel beginning tomorrow. “I’ve said it repeatedly that I have great admiration for him. I joined the league when he was winning his grand slam. That was the bar in which you’re trying to reach.”

Cone pointed out that if Black hadn’t left the PBA to steer Ateneo to a five-peat in the UAAP, he would have a lot more diadems in the pro league.

“I think we have the tendency to kind of overlook that. Bottomline is he wants to win and I want to win and we’re both very competitive guys. We’re friends off the court but we also understand we’re rivals,” he said.

Black said he’s motivated to beat Cone this time but not really for himself but for Meralco, which has yet to win a first PBA championship.

NORMAN BLACK TIM CONE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Near-death experience gives Naomi Osaka perspective
10 hours ago
"It was really fun — my sister was there. She made me paddleboard, and then the current took us and I almost died,"...
Sports
fb tw
No Christmas bonus yet for Filipino SEAG athletes without medals
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez planned to give all athletes, including non-medalists as well as all the...
Sports
fb tw
Team Lakay tests mettle early in ONE: Fire and Fury
By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
Marking ONE Championship's first show in Manila for the decade, Joshua Pacio, Eduard Folayang, Danny Kingad, Lito Adiwang...
Sports
fb tw
Brady-led NFL champion Patriots dethroned by upstart Titans
10 hours ago
Reigning champion New England was dumped from the NFL playoffs by upstart Tennessee on Saturday, the Titans taking a 20-13...
Sports
fb tw
Old but gold: Vince Carter enters fourth decade in NBA
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Drafted fifth overall in the 1998 draft, Carter has been in the NBA for a total of 22 seasons — the longest tenure...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
7-0 Filipino-Hawaiian Gilas prospect
By John Bryan Ulanday | January 6, 2020 - 12:00am
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has a new prospect for Gilas Pilipinas in young seven-foot Filipino-Hawaiian giant Sage Tolentino.
46 minutes ago
Sports
fb tw
Arevalo firms up National Stroke Play cast
January 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Abby Arevalo returns to very site of one of her biggest triumphs, joining defending champion and SEA Games gold medal teammate Lois Kaye Go in the National Stroke Play Championship which reels off tomorrow at Riviera’s...
46 minutes ago
Sports
fb tw
Lucas derby kicks off 2020 cockfight season
January 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Metro Manila and provincial cockers gear up for tough battle as the 2020 cockfighting season starts at Pasay City Cockpit via the Lucas 4-Cock Derby on Friday.
46 minutes ago
Sports
fb tw
San Juan, Manila face separate foes as MPBL Lakan wars resume
January 6, 2020 - 12:00am
North division pacesetters San Juan and Manila tackle separate opponents as the MPBL Chooks-to-Go Lakan Season resumes today at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila.
46 minutes ago
Sports
fb tw
55
By Bill Velasco | January 6, 2020 - 12:00am
“We can be anyone. We can do anything. It’s only a matter of going.” – Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation”
46 minutes ago
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with