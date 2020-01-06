SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
7-0 Filipino-Hawaiian Gilas prospect
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - January 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has a new prospect for Gilas Pilipinas in young seven-foot Filipino-Hawaiian giant Sage Tolentino.

SBP president Al Panlilio said they have already contacted the 16-year-old high school sensation out of MaryKnoll High in Hawaii.

“We’ve reached out to him to see his interest. Imagine if you have him and Kai (Sotto), when was the last time we had two Filipinos over seven feet in one team? There’s a big list of course on who we can potentially add to the future,” said Panlilio, citing Kobe Paras and Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano also as Gilas prospects.

On a roller-coaster ride in the past couple of years, the future still looks bright for Gilas Pilipinas with key pillars in line to inherit the national cage team’s mantle of responsibility.

Aside from the current seven-man Gilas pool, the  SBP has set its sight on securing the services of young behemoths Sotto and AJ Edu to be part of the Gilas pool it is assembling for the 2023 FIBA World Cup and beyond.

For now, the official pool members are Isaac Go (Columbian), Rey Suerte (Blackwater), Matt Nieto (NLEX), Allyn Bulanadi (Alaska) and Mike Nieto (Rain or Shine) who were loaned by the PBA in an agreement with SBP.

And there are recent additions Ateneo’s Thirdy Ravena and UP’s Jaydee Tungcab.

The SBP said that they will represent the country together with some PBA reinforcements for the meantime next month in the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualfiers.

“It’s really a journey towards 2023, but we want to start it right now. It gives us three years, but we have to start somewhere,” said Panlilio.

“We have to develop players. That’s why we are saying that we have to build a dedicated team for 2023. The SBP is now given the opportunity to increase the pool every year, draft players, add players and the SBP will decide with the team moving forward. The objective of the national team is we can show development, that we’ll be better than the last time.”

But first thing’s first for SBP and that’s likely tapping an interim coach from the PBA for the first window of the Asia Cup qualifiers and at least five reinforcements.

The Nationals are bracketed in Group A of the Asia qualifiers with Thailand, Indonesia and South Korea. They will kick off their campaign with a road game against Thailand on Feb. 20.             

