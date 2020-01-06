San Juan, Manila face separate foes as MPBL Lakan wars resume

MANILA, Philippines — North division pacesetters San Juan and Manila tackle separate opponents as the MPBL Chooks-to-Go Lakan Season resumes today at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila.

The San Juan Knights, toting a 20-3 win-loss record, tangle with the Navotas Clutch (6-18) at 6:45 p.m., followed by the battle between the Manila Stars (20-4) and the Rizal Golden Coolers ((4-18) at 8:45 p.m.

The Batangas City Athletics (13-9) take on the Nueva Ecija Vanguards (6-16) in the 4:15 opener.

Boasting a deep, talented roster led by veterans John Wilson, Mac Cardona and Larry Rodriguez, Jhonard Clarito, Justine Baltazar, the Go for Gold-backed Knights are the odds-on picks versus the Clutch, who are out of the running for a playoff spot in the 16-team North.

The Frontrow-supported Stars, with former pros Carlo Lastimosa and Gabby Espinas and PBA draftees Aris Dionisio and Chrstopher Bitoon, are also solid favorites over the Golden Coolers, also out of contention.

The Tanduay-backed Athletics, powered by Jeff Viernes and Jhaymo Eguilos, are out to halt a two-game slide against the Vanguards, who need to sweep their last eight games in the elimination round to have a chance at a playoff spot.

Though the MPBL took a holiday break, it held an official game in Canada on Dec. 28 (Dec. 29 in Manila) with Zamboanga Family’s Brand Sardines beating Imus Bandera, 88-72, at Seven Chiefs Sportsplex in Calgary.