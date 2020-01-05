Team Lakay tests mettle early in ONE: Fire and Fury

MANILA, Philippines — The new year will put Baguio-based stable Team Lakay to the test early with five fighters seeing action in ONE: Fire and Fury.

Marking ONE Championship's first show in Manila for the decade, Joshua Pacio, Eduard Folayang, Danny Kingad, Lito Adiwang and Gina Iniong will all step into the cage on January 31.

Aiming to defend his strawweight world title, Pacio will be facing Brazilian Alex Silva in the main event at the Mall of Asia Arena come fight night.

The 23-year-old hopes to successfully keep his belt for the second time after emerging victrious in his title defense against Rene Catalan last November.

Meanwhile, Folayang is looking for another chance at the ONE Lightweight World title as he faces Ahmed Mujtaba of Pakistan.

Kingad, for his part, is raring for a bounce back win against Chinese foe Xie Wei.

He lost his last bout against Demetrius Johnson, falling short of taking the ONE Flyweight Grand Prix title.

Their stablemate Adiwang will be taking on Thai fighter Pongsiri Mitsatit.

Adiwang previously won over Senzo Ikeda of Japan in his ONE Championship debut in Tokyo last October.

The 30-year-old Iniong, meanwhile, will face Asha Roka in the Lead Card of the night.

Fellow Filipina fighter Jomary Torres will also be taking the cage aginst Taipei's Jenny Huang.

She is looking to end a four-bout losing slide.

Check out the full fight card here: