SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Team Lakay's Eduard Folayang (L), Joshua Pacio (C) and Danny Kingad will all be seeing action come January 31 in ONE: Fire & Fury
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Team Lakay tests mettle early in ONE: Fire and Fury
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 5, 2020 - 11:09am

MANILA, Philippines — The new year will put Baguio-based stable Team Lakay to the test early with five fighters seeing action in ONE: Fire and Fury.

Marking ONE Championship's first show in Manila for the decade, Joshua Pacio, Eduard Folayang, Danny Kingad, Lito Adiwang and Gina Iniong will all step into the cage on January 31.

Aiming to defend his strawweight world title, Pacio will be facing Brazilian Alex Silva in the main event at the Mall of Asia Arena come fight night.

The 23-year-old hopes to successfully keep his belt for the second time after emerging victrious in his title defense against Rene Catalan last November.

Meanwhile, Folayang is looking for another chance at the ONE Lightweight World title as he faces Ahmed Mujtaba of Pakistan.

Kingad, for his part, is raring for a bounce back win against Chinese foe Xie Wei. 

He lost his last bout against Demetrius Johnson, falling short of taking the ONE Flyweight Grand Prix title.

Their stablemate Adiwang will be taking on Thai fighter Pongsiri Mitsatit.

Adiwang previously won over Senzo Ikeda of Japan in his ONE Championship debut in Tokyo last October.

The 30-year-old Iniong, meanwhile, will face Asha Roka in the Lead Card of the night.

Fellow Filipina fighter Jomary Torres will also be taking the cage aginst Taipei's Jenny Huang.

She is looking to end a four-bout losing slide.

Check out the full fight card here:

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Red-hot Alab up against Macau
By John Bryan Ulanday | January 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Fresh from a long break, the streaking Alab Pilipinas tries to pick up where it left off when it meets the Macau Wolf Warriors in the resumption of the ASEAN Basketball League today at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex...
Sports
fb tw
Steel Masters all set
By Edgar De Castro | January 5, 2020 - 12:00am
The Tata Steel Masters, which ushers in the chess calendar for the new year, gets underway Jan. 10-26 in the Dutch coastal town of Wijk aan Zee.
Sports
fb tw
Old but gold: Vince Carter enters fourth decade in NBA
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Drafted fifth overall in the 1998 draft, Carter has been in the NBA for a total of 22 seasons — the longest tenure...
Sports
fb tw
SBP set to name nat’l coach
By Nelson Beltran | 1 day ago
Will it still be Tim Cone? Will anyone among Norman Black, Jong Uichico and Tab Baldwin be called for a return duty to handle...
Sports
fb tw
Big J in finals shadows
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 5, 2020 - 12:00am
There is a strong sense of nostalgia behind the PBA Governors Cup finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco because Philippine basketball’s Living Legend has roots in both teams.
Sports
fb tw
Latest
12 hours ago
Cone, Black see game 7
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
The third offering of the title matchup that once drew an all-time high turnout of 54,086 fans Barangay Ginebra versus Meralco...
Sports
fb tw
12 hours ago
Jamie sets Olympic goal
By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Jamie Lim never expected to extend her stay as a national karateka beyond the recent Southeast Asian Games but after winning...
Sports
fb tw
12 hours ago
Go faces acid test in back-to-back bid vs stellar field
12 hours ago
Lois Kaye Go will all have the motivation to shoot for a repeat as she banners the women’s field in the National Stroke...
Sports
fb tw
12 hours ago
NAMSSA Supercross unfolds at Speedworld Circuit
12 hours ago
It will be coronation day for the Rider and Rookie of the Year as well as national overall and class champions when the Speedworld...
Sports
fb tw
12 hours ago
Attendance record hard to break
By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Floodgates were crashed and gate attendance records were shattered the last time crowd favorite Barangay Ginebra and rival...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with