Rhenz Abando joined Kiefer Ravena in Day 4 of his fitness trip to La Union
Kiefer Ravena/Instagram
UST's Rhenz Abando joins Kiefer Ravena boot camp in La Union
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 3, 2020 - 10:45am

MANILA, Philippines — UST Growling Tiger Rhenz Abando kept himself in shape during the holidays, after joining NLEX Road Warrior Kiefer Ravena in a boot camp in La Union.

Ravena came to La Union for a four-day fitness trip and Abando, who was born and raised in the province, joined him on his last day.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Last full day of the camp. Everything now becomes a mental game. Body was beat up and tired but we had to push through. I was lucky enough to catch a rising superstar who was just relaxing but he decided to join the workouts. Started the day with a Pool Workout then we decided to go to Dampa in San Fernando. A lot of people took pictures with @abandorhenz and he was cool and he spoke with the people in their own dialect. That’s what makes him a superstar. After eating, we decided to Surprise a local basketball court and players. We asked @justin.aquino and Ato to go down the car and asked the players if they wanted to play 5 on 5. We ended up playing 5 games of race to 11. It was 5 of them vs. Me, Rhenz, Ato, Justin and someone from the area. Great experience with them and we hope something that they will remember. ???????????????? Finished the day with another workout. ?????????????????????????? . . . . . . . @chrissportsph @justin.aquino @solarenaresort @apple

A post shared by Kiefer Ravena (@kieferravena15) on

The five-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist documented the boot camp as part of his "Back to the Grind" social media series on Instagram TV.

"Last full day of camp. Everything now becomes a mental game," Ravena wrote.

Abando and Ravena started the camp with plyometric workouts and some beachside training drills.

The cagers also played a friendly game of five-on-five with some locals in San Fernando.

The UST star also showcased his vertical game with a dunk exhibition. Being the home town hero, Ravena recalled Abando's popularity among the people.

"A lot of people took pictures @abandohenz and he was cool and he spoke with the people in their own dialect. That's what makes him a superstar," Ravena said in his post.

Abando was a key player for UST in their Cinderella run to the Ffnals of the UAAP men's basketball tournament last year, where he faced off with Ravena's younger brother Thirdy.

