UST's Rhenz Abando joins Kiefer Ravena boot camp in La Union

MANILA, Philippines — UST Growling Tiger Rhenz Abando kept himself in shape during the holidays, after joining NLEX Road Warrior Kiefer Ravena in a boot camp in La Union.

Ravena came to La Union for a four-day fitness trip and Abando, who was born and raised in the province, joined him on his last day.

The five-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist documented the boot camp as part of his "Back to the Grind" social media series on Instagram TV.

"Last full day of camp. Everything now becomes a mental game," Ravena wrote.

Abando and Ravena started the camp with plyometric workouts and some beachside training drills.

The cagers also played a friendly game of five-on-five with some locals in San Fernando.

The UST star also showcased his vertical game with a dunk exhibition. Being the home town hero, Ravena recalled Abando's popularity among the people.

"A lot of people took pictures @abandohenz and he was cool and he spoke with the people in their own dialect. That's what makes him a superstar," Ravena said in his post.

Abando was a key player for UST in their Cinderella run to the Ffnals of the UAAP men's basketball tournament last year, where he faced off with Ravena's younger brother Thirdy.