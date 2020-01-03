SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Luka Doncic (L) and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the top two players so far in the early All-Star voting results.
Doncic, Antetokounmpo lead early NBA All-Star polls
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 3, 2020 - 9:43am

MANILA, Philippines — The 2020 NBA All-Star game could see two international players as captains with Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the early voting results released on Thursday (Friday Manila time).

Last year's Rookie of the Year Doncic, who is Slovenian, leads the league with 1,073,957 votes — eclipsing LeBron James as the top All-Star vote getter in the West for now.

James, who has consistently been the top All-Star in recent years, is around 53,000 votes behind Doncic at 1,020,851.

Reigning MVP Antetokounmpo is only a few hundred votes away from Doncic at 1,073,358.

With the new format of the All-Star game, the top player from each conference will be named captains of their own teams and will participate in a "draft" to choose their teammates among a pool of starters and reserves.

James and Antetokounmpo led the All-Star teams in last year's edition.

2018 All-Star captain Stephen Curry is currently at the bottom end of the voting with only 191,149. 

Curry has missed a significant part of the current NBA season due to injury.

James' teammate Anthony Davis has the third most votes so far with 955,248 while James Harden has 749,080.

Last year's Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard is a few thousand votes behind Davis with 740,657.

His teammate Paul George sits with 280,894 votes.

Philladelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is also among the top picks with 606,534 votes.

2019 Most Improved Player Pascal Siakam, meanwhile, has 544,302 votes.

Atlanta young gun Trae Young is leading the guards for the East with 443,412, beating out Brooklyn Net Kyrie Irving's 432,481.

A peculiar name in the mix so far is Boston Celtics' rookie Tacko Fall.

With 110,269 votes, Fall is sixth in the frontcourt votes in the Eastern Conference

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In three games, Tacko Fall is averaging 42.5 PPG and 6.5 blocks per 36 minutes ????

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on

In three games, Fall has averaged 42.5 points and 6.5 blocks.

Check out the top 10 frontcourt and guard All-Stars for both the East and West here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

International captains ????

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on

fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
