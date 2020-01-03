SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
WSC 2020: A tribute to Ray Alexander
(The Philippine Star) - January 3, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The prestigious World Slasher Cup kicks off Jan. 20 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, with this 9-cock invitational internation derby held in tribute to the late legendary American breeder and WSC pioneer Ray Alexander.

Alexander has become a household name in the world of cockfighting because of his numerous achievements in the sport. He was famous for being able to spot the “Gameness” of a bird and his bloodlines have won him Cocker of the Year back-to-back at Sunset, Indiana as well as plenty of other competitions in the US.

Many top Filipino cockers have won championships using his breeds, and he even convinced American fighters to compete in the Philippines, helping pave the way for the World Slasher Cup as we know it today.

Breeders of the best bloodlines meticulously cared for here and abroad are invited to pay tribute to Ray Alexander’s legacy and try their luck against local and international cockfighting legends expected to return to defend their titles.

WSC 2 2019 champions Thunderbird 1 (Nene Araneta, Frank Berin), RC Warriors JD (Rey Cañedo and Jun Durano) as well as WSC 1 2019 solo champs Cris Copas of Kentucky, USA and partner Claude Bautista of CPB Group of Mindanao are hoped to once again grace the pit of WSC.

