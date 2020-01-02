Portland's Carmelo Anthony drops season-high 26 points Madison Square Garden return

MANILA, Philippines — Portland's Carmelo Anthony played his best game of the season against his former team the New York Knicks on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time).

Scoring 26 points in the Trailblazers' 93-117 loss against the Knicks in Madison Square Garden, Anthony came out guns blazing in his return.

Knicks fans showed support for Anthony with the crowd cheering him on every time he got the ball.

...and the crowd goes wild! pic.twitter.com/4f1i7xaSdC — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 2, 2020

"I think I've always had the love from this city like that, but to be back in this building where I spent so many years, that love felt extremely good tonight," Anthony said after the game.

The 35-year-old cager, who spent six years with the Knicks, struggled to find himself in a team at the beginning of the NBA season.

After playing only three games in the season prior with the Houston Rockets, Anthony signed on with the Trail Blazers on a one-year, non-guaranteed deal in November last year.

Despite missing more than a year of basketball action, Anthony proved to be an asset within his first few weeks with his new team.

Not long after, his deal with Portland became guaranteed.

Anthony waxed hot in his return to Madison Square Garden, scoring 15 of his points in the first half.

And while the game was still close at the end of the third salvo, the Knicks outscored Portland, 34-16, to spoil Anthony's game.

Anthony and the Portland Trail Blazers are just behind the eight spot in the Western Coference with a 14-21 slate.