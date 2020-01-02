SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
NECarmelo Anthony of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts after a basket during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 01, 2020 in New York City.
EMILEE CHINN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
Portland's Carmelo Anthony drops season-high 26 points Madison Square Garden return
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 2, 2020 - 12:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Portland's Carmelo Anthony played his best game of the season against his former team the New York Knicks on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time).

Scoring 26 points in the Trailblazers' 93-117 loss against the Knicks in Madison Square Garden, Anthony came out guns blazing in his return.

Knicks fans showed support for Anthony with the crowd cheering him on every time he got the ball.

"I think I've always had the love from this city like that, but to be back in this building where I spent so many years, that love felt extremely good tonight," Anthony said after the game.

The 35-year-old cager, who spent six years with the Knicks, struggled to find himself in a team at the beginning of the NBA season.

After playing only three games in the season prior with the Houston Rockets, Anthony signed on with the Trail Blazers on a one-year, non-guaranteed deal in November last year.

Despite missing more than a year of basketball action, Anthony proved to be an asset within his first few weeks with his new team.

Not long after, his deal with Portland became guaranteed.

Anthony waxed hot in his return to Madison Square Garden, scoring 15 of his points in the first half.

And while the game was still close at the end of the third salvo, the Knicks outscored Portland, 34-16, to spoil Anthony's game.

Anthony and the Portland Trail Blazers are just behind the eight spot in the Western Coference with a 14-21 slate.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bucks, Lakers pace NBA playoff race
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
With a league-best 30-5 record, the Eastern Conference’s Bucks come out on top against the Los Angeles Lakers, who are...
Sports
fb tw
Ginebra-Meralco III too close to call
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Talking about starting the year with a bang, and here’s what the Philippine Basketball Association has to offer a compelling...
Sports
fb tw
Pastor’s son in first-ever PBA finals
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It’s not often that a PBA rookie is branded the X-factor in his first-ever finals appearance but Meralco’s Bong...
Sports
fb tw
2020 Moment of reckoning
By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
From its golden showing in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, Team Phl will not rest on its laurels as it is to embark on a serious...
Sports
fb tw
Pro boxing yearender: Pacquiao on a roll
By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
Super WBA welterweight champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao was undefeated in two fights in 2019 and at 41, is looking forward to...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
12 minutes ago
Thiem confident 'Big Three' will be toppled at Slams
12 minutes ago
World number four Dominic Thiem Thursday expressed confidence a new Grand Slam champion will be crowned in 2020 outside the...
Sports
fb tw
32 minutes ago
Creamline, Petro Gazz, Banko Perlas test mettle vs foreign teams in PVL preseason tiff
By Joey Villar | 32 minutes ago
The six-team meet will be played in one among the Flying V Centre in San Juan, the Ninoy Aquino Stadium or Rizal Memorial...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
Magic beat Wizards to end four-game losing streak
1 hour ago
DJ Augustin and Nikola Vucevic combined for 45 points as the Orlando Magic snapped a four-game losing skid with a 122-101...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
Stern's NBA legacy lives in league's global superstars
1 hour ago
The NBA's legendary players paid tribute to David Stern's ongoing legacy of global stars, a worldwide fan base and riches...
Sports
fb tw
2 hours ago
Portland's Carmelo Anthony drops season-high 26 points Madison Square Garden return
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Scoring 26 points in the Trailblazers' 93-117 loss against the Knicks in Madison Square Garden, Anthony came out guns blazing...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with