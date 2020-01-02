SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 4, 2009 David Stern, NBA Commissioner, gives a press conference before the Game 1 of the NBA final between Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. David Stern, who masterminded the NBA's growth into a global sports powerhouse while serving as commissioner from 1984 to 2014, died on January 1, 2020 after suffering a brain hemorrhage last month. He was 77.
Gabriel BOUYS / AFP
Tributes pour in for late ex-NBA commissioner David Stern
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 2, 2020 - 9:27am

MANILA, Philippines — Former NBA Commissioner David Stern passed away on Wednesday, January 1. He was 77.

Stern, who served as commissioner for 30 years from 1984 to 2014, suffered a brain hemorrhage last December 17.

During his stint as commissioner, Stern helped manufacture the global success of the NBA today.

His successor Adam Silver issued a statement following his death.

"David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over the course of 30 years as Commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA," Silver said.

Apart from Silver, a number of prominent NBA players and legends also came out to show tribute to Stern.

Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan released a statement through his manager Estee Portnoy.

"Without David Stern, the NBA would not be what it is today," Jordan said in the statement.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and former teammate Dwyane Wade also expressed their sympathy on social media.

"I will never EVER forget when you called my name on stage and I shook your hand," James said on an Instagram post, sharing a photo of him and Stern during the 2003 NBA draft.

Wade, for his part, shared the same sentiments on Twitter.

"RIP David Stern! Shaking your hand on June 26, 2003 was a dream come true," Wade said in a tweet.

Lakers Legends Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'neal also mourned Stern's death.

"The game changed in so many ways under David Stern's leadership and vision," Bryant said in a tweet.

"The best commissioner to ever do it," O'neal added.

NBA teams Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers also released statements.

Hall of Famers Scottie Pippenn and Magic Johnson likewise shared their condolences on Twitter.

"Very sad day for basketball," Pippen said.

"A great man, husband, father, friend, businessman, and visionary, I loved and respected him," Johnson said.

