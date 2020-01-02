Tributes pour in for late ex-NBA commissioner David Stern

MANILA, Philippines — Former NBA Commissioner David Stern passed away on Wednesday, January 1. He was 77.

Stern, who served as commissioner for 30 years from 1984 to 2014, suffered a brain hemorrhage last December 17.

During his stint as commissioner, Stern helped manufacture the global success of the NBA today.

His successor Adam Silver issued a statement following his death.

"David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over the course of 30 years as Commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA," Silver said.

Apart from Silver, a number of prominent NBA players and legends also came out to show tribute to Stern.

Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan released a statement through his manager Estee Portnoy.

Statement from Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/Q7AGlvwLdn — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) January 1, 2020

"Without David Stern, the NBA would not be what it is today," Jordan said in the statement.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and former teammate Dwyane Wade also expressed their sympathy on social media.

"I will never EVER forget when you called my name on stage and I shook your hand," James said on an Instagram post, sharing a photo of him and Stern during the 2003 NBA draft.

Wade, for his part, shared the same sentiments on Twitter.

RIP David Stern????????! Shaking your hand on June, 26, 2003 was a dream come true ?? pic.twitter.com/ZCT7naJPcU — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 1, 2020

"RIP David Stern! Shaking your hand on June 26, 2003 was a dream come true," Wade said in a tweet.

Lakers Legends Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'neal also mourned Stern's death.

The game changed in so many ways under David Stern’s leadership and vision. He demanded the best of everyone because he gave it himself. #Respect Thank you Commissioner. RIP ???????? pic.twitter.com/veT9GQfrdC — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 1, 2020

"The game changed in so many ways under David Stern's leadership and vision," Bryant said in a tweet.

RIP Mr David Stern

The best commissioner to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/SgO0hMX3Ia — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 1, 2020

"The best commissioner to ever do it," O'neal added.

NBA teams Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers also released statements.

Steve Kerr on the legacy of Commissioner Emeritus David Stern. pic.twitter.com/kUWpEbfBr2 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 1, 2020

Larry Bird sends his condolences to the Stern family. pic.twitter.com/VJ9xDoLd6f — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 2, 2020

Hall of Famers Scottie Pippenn and Magic Johnson likewise shared their condolences on Twitter.

Very sad day for basketball. We saw David Stern a lot in the 90s and I found him to be kind, thoughtful and almost always the smartest person in the room. He was an innovator who helped grow our sport into a global game and his impact will never be forgotten. RIP, Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/FzlJwnJmrK — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 1, 2020

"Very sad day for basketball," Pippen said.

Cookie and I are devastated to hear about the passing of my longtime friend and former NBA Commissioner David Stern. A great man, husband, father, friend, businessman, and visionary, I loved and respected him. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 1, 2020

"A great man, husband, father, friend, businessman, and visionary, I loved and respected him," Johnson said.