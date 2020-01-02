SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Sam Dizon receives her Sarawak International Junior trophy after besting a tough field.
Dizon rallies, snares Sarawak International junior crown
(The Philippine Star) - January 2, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Samantha Dizon saved her best for last, closing out with a five-under 67 to beat local ace Mirabel Ting by three and capture the 21st Sarawak International Junior Golf Championship’s girls’ overall crown at the Kelab Golf Sarawak in Kuching, Malaysia recently.

Two shots behind Singapore’s Shang Yu after 36 holes, the rising Filipina star went on an early birdie binge for a 33 start then hit two more birdies in a solid backside finish to pool a seven-under 209 and complete her come-from-behind victory in the 54-hole tournament dubbed the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Cup that drew some of the region’s leading and upcoming junior players.

Dizon, winner of a number of low amateur honors on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, opened with a 70 to trail first round leader Yeji Park of Korea by two and remained a couple of strokes behind Yu, who put in a 69 and 71, after 36 holes.

But the Korean succumbed to final-round pressure, fumbling with a 78, enabling Dizon to seize control with a four-birdie, one-bogey game after nine holes.

She never wavered at the back, gunning down birdies on Nos. 11 and 13 that staved off Ting’s fiery 31 windup for a 65 and a 212 with Park ending up third at 215 after a 74.

Angel Hii and Lana Ardini, both of Malaysia, tied for fourth at 216 after a 67 and 71, respectively, while Eunseo Na, also from Korea, also carded a 71 and tied for sixth with Yu at 218.

SAMANTHA DIZON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bucks, Lakers pace NBA playoff race
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
With a league-best 30-5 record, the Eastern Conference’s Bucks come out on top against the Los Angeles Lakers, who are...
Sports
fb tw
No. 1 pick Zion Williamson hopeful to make NBA season debut
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
As per Shams Charania of the Stadium, the explosive rookie is set to return to practice with the New Orleans Pelicans "shortly...
Sports
fb tw
Pagdanganan, Saso gear up for pro debut
By Dante Navarro | 7 hours ago
After serving flag and country in two major international competitions, Bianca Pagdanganan and Yuka Saso now brace for more...
Sports
fb tw
Rockets' Harden, Westbrook conspire to stop Nuggets
10 hours ago
James Harden scored 35 points and Russell Westbrook finished with 28 as the Houston Rockets cooled off the Denver Nuggets...
Sports
fb tw
Sabonis scores 23 as Pacers rout Sixers
14 hours ago
Domantas Sabonis tallied 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Indiana Pacers beat the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers, 1...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
58 minutes ago
Danny top candidate for Manny Pacquiao
By Joaquin Henson | 58 minutes ago
It looks like former super WBA/WBC lightwelterweight and WBC welterweight champion Danny Garcia may emerge the leading contender...
Sports
fb tw
58 minutes ago
Shanghai Grey in coast-to-coast triumph
58 minutes ago
Shanghai Grey bolted out of the gates ahead of the pack and never wavered to the finish as it fashioned out a coast-to-coast...
Sports
fb tw
58 minutes ago
Top 10 hoop stories
By Joaquin M. Henson | 58 minutes ago
There were lots of impactful storylines in Philippine basketball last year. Here are 10 of the most memorable hoop happenings...
Sports
fb tw
58 minutes ago
2020 Moment of reckoning
By Joey Villar | 58 minutes ago
From its golden showing in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, Team Phl will not rest on its laurels as it is to embark on a serious...
Sports
fb tw
1 day ago
Ginebra-Meralco III too close to call
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Talking about starting the year with a bang, and here’s what the Philippine Basketball Association has to offer a compelling...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with