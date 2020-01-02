SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
The same formula was used, with the POC, the national sports associations, the PSC and private backers putting in their shares in an effort that resulted to the outstanding overall performance by the Filipino athletes in the recent SEAG.
STAR/File
2020 Moment of reckoning
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - January 2, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — From its golden showing in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, Team Phl will not rest on its laurels as it is to embark on a serious mission to nail an elusive first gold medal in the Olympics.

“The POC (Philippine Olympic Committee) will partner with the PSC (Philippine Sports Commission), the government and the private sector to make sure we would achieve our goal of winning our very first Olympic gold in Tokyo,” said POC Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

The same formula was used, with the POC, the national sports associations, the PSC and private backers putting in their shares in an effort that resulted to the outstanding overall performance by the Filipino athletes in the recent SEAG.

Tolentino said they would surely try their best to keep the momentum going all the way to the Olympic proper with a hope of winning a first gold medal for the country.

The POC chief said a cash bonanza would be there to make the Filipino bets more motivated in chase of the Tokyo goal.

By law, an Olympic gold medal is worth a fortune for a Filipino – P10 million just from the government.

Add a house and lot from the POC.

“In the housing project, yes,” said Tolentino.

Filipino medalists received a windfall for their victorious campaign in the 30th SEAG where the country emerged the overall champion for the second time in the history of the biennial meet with a record haul of 149 gold, 117 silver and 121 bronze medals.

The POC gave an incentive for Filipino gold medal winners in the SEAG for the very first time, apart from the P300,000 they received as mandated by Republic Act 10699 or the Expanded Athletes and Coaches Incentives Act and almost the same amount from the MVP Sports Foundation and President Duterte.

In the Olympics, a gold is almost a hundred times more.

No less than the Chief Executive himself promised P100 million to bankroll the training of the 2020 Tokyo Games-bound Filipino athletes.

Pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and world champion gymnast Caloy Yulo have qualified to the Tokyo Games and more are expected to follow suit including 2016 Rio silver medal-winning weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, world champion boxer Nesthy Petecio, World Championship runner-up Eumir Felix Marcial and skateboarder Margie Didal.

Also eyeing Olympic slots are the judokas headed by Fil-Japanase Kiyomi Watanabe, golfer Yuka Saso and some more from track and field including Fil-Am sprinter Kristina Knott, who set a new SEAG and Philippine record in the women’s 200m.

And Tolentino is also lending hand to make sure the long wait for an Olympic gold would end this year.

OLYMPICS PHILIPPINE OLYMPIC COMMITTEE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bucks, Lakers pace NBA playoff race
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
With a league-best 30-5 record, the Eastern Conference’s Bucks come out on top against the Los Angeles Lakers, who are...
Sports
fb tw
No. 1 pick Zion Williamson hopeful to make NBA season debut
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
As per Shams Charania of the Stadium, the explosive rookie is set to return to practice with the New Orleans Pelicans "shortly...
Sports
fb tw
Pagdanganan, Saso gear up for pro debut
By Dante Navarro | 7 hours ago
After serving flag and country in two major international competitions, Bianca Pagdanganan and Yuka Saso now brace for more...
Sports
fb tw
Rockets' Harden, Westbrook conspire to stop Nuggets
10 hours ago
James Harden scored 35 points and Russell Westbrook finished with 28 as the Houston Rockets cooled off the Denver Nuggets...
Sports
fb tw
Sabonis scores 23 as Pacers rout Sixers
14 hours ago
Domantas Sabonis tallied 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Indiana Pacers beat the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers, 1...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
1 day ago
Ginebra-Meralco III too close to call
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Talking about starting the year with a bang, and here’s what the Philippine Basketball Association has to offer a compelling...
Sports
fb tw
1 day ago
Hunger game
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Hunger will definitely play a factor in the coming PBA Governors’ Cup title series between old rivals Barangay Ginebra...
Sports
fb tw
1 day ago
Banner cast to vie in National Stroke Play
1 day ago
Ryan Monsalve seeks to open the new PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour season the way he closed out 2019, bannering the...
Sports
fb tw
1 day ago
Pastor’s son in first-ever PBA finals
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It’s not often that a PBA rookie is branded the X-factor in his first-ever finals appearance but Meralco’s Bong...
Sports
fb tw
New Year’s Resolutions
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 1, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s the first day of the first month of the New Year and there’s no better time than today to put down in writing our resolutions.
1 day ago
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with