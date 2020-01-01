SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
The Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers are leading the pack in the NBA going into the new decade
AFP
Bucks, Lakers pace NBA playoff race
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 1, 2020 - 3:03pm

MANILA, Philippines – Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are leading the NBA playoff picture heading into the new decade.

With a league-best 30-5 record, the Eastern Conference’s Bucks come out on top against the Los Angeles Lakers, who are slowing down after a hot start.

The one-two punch of LeBron James and Anthony Davis have led the Lakers to the No. 1 spot in the West with a 26-7 slate.

Last year's champions Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, are sitting at fourth place in the East with 23 wins and 11 losses.

For their part, runners-up Golden State Warriors are in the middle of a nightmarish season —finding themselves in the cellars.

With Klay Thompson and Steph Curry stuck in the sidelines due to injury, the Warriors have only notched nine wins in 35 outings.

The Boston Celtics (23-8) and the Miami Heat (24-9) are exceeding expectations so far taking the second and third spot in the East respectively heading into the New Year.

The Indiana Pacers (22-12) are in fifth while the 76ers (23-13), Nets (16-16) and the Orlando Magic (14-19) complete the top eight teams for the East.

Meanwhile in the tougher Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets (23-10) and the LA Clippers (24-11) are keeping themselves within striking distance of the Lakers.

Former MVPs James Harden and Russell Westbrook have been doing work to keep the Houston Rockets well within the playoff picture sitting at fourth with a 23-11 slate.

Kristaps Porzingis, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (21-12) are also looking gold early at the fifth spot.

The Utah Jazz (21-12), Oklahoma City Thunder (18-15) and the San Antonio Spurs (14-18) round up the top eight teams in the West.

However, the season is far from over with more to come before the All-Star break.

Who do you think will come out on top in the end?

BASKETBALL LOS ANGELES LAKERS MILWAUKEE BUCKS NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No. 1 pick Zion Williamson hopeful to make NBA season debut
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
As per Shams Charania of the Stadium, the explosive rookie is set to return to practice with the New Orleans Pelicans "shortly...
Sports
fb tw
Sabonis scores 23 as Pacers rout Sixers
5 hours ago
Domantas Sabonis tallied 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Indiana Pacers beat the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers, 1...
Sports
fb tw
Elusive Olympic gold worth a fortune for Filipino athletes
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
By law, an Olympic gold medal is practically worth a fortune for a Filipino who will win it for the very first time.
Sports
fb tw
Pacquiao hits triple-double in Calgary
3 days ago
Alvin Pasaol and the Zamboanga Family’s Brand Sardines handed Imus-Luxxe Slim a sound beating while Sen. Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
fb tw
Vlogger Mimiyuuuh celebrates holidays with Ateneo Lady Eagles
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Mimiyuuh, who has over two million subscribers on Youtube, joined the Lady Eagles for a party and hung out with the UAAP Season...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Rockets' Harden, Westbrook conspire to stop Nuggets
1 hour ago
James Harden scored 35 points and Russell Westbrook finished with 28 as the Houston Rockets cooled off the Denver Nuggets...
Sports
fb tw
15 hours ago
Ginebra-Meralco III too close to call
By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Talking about starting the year with a bang, and here’s what the Philippine Basketball Association has to offer a compelling...
Sports
fb tw
15 hours ago
Hunger game
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Hunger will definitely play a factor in the coming PBA Governors’ Cup title series between old rivals Barangay Ginebra...
Sports
fb tw
15 hours ago
Banner cast to vie in National Stroke Play
15 hours ago
Ryan Monsalve seeks to open the new PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour season the way he closed out 2019, bannering the...
Sports
fb tw
15 hours ago
Pastor’s son in first-ever PBA finals
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
It’s not often that a PBA rookie is branded the X-factor in his first-ever finals appearance but Meralco’s Bong...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with