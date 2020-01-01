SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
In this file photo taken on October 11, 2019, Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before a preseason game against the Utah Jazz at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images North America/AFP
No. 1 pick Zion Williamson hopeful to make NBA season debut
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 1, 2020 - 10:07am

MANILA, Philippines — Zion Williamson, the No. 1 pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, will hopefully make his season debut for the New Orleans Pelicans this January after being sidelined by injury.

Per Shams Charania of the Stadium, the explosive rookie is set to return to practice with the Pelicans "shortly after" the new year.

Williamson debuted for the Pelicans during the Summer League. He played a total of four games and averaged 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per outing.

However, a torn meniscus injury forced the former Duke star to the sidelines.

The Pelicans will need Williamson's services soon to end their regular season struggles.

So far, New Orleans is 14th in the West with an 11-23 record. 

BASKETBALL NBA ZION WILLIAMSON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No. 1 pick Zion Williamson hopeful to make NBA season debut
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
As per Shams Charania of the Stadium, the explosive rookie is set to return to practice with the New Orleans Pelicans "shortly...
Sports
fb tw
Game-changers of the decade
By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
Three game-changers stood out in making a significant impact on Philippine sports over the last 10 years super WBA welterweight...
Sports
fb tw
Elusive Olympic gold worth a fortune for Filipino athletes
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
By law, an Olympic gold medal is practically worth a fortune for a Filipino who will win it for the very first time.
Sports
fb tw
'Still a lot of fire': Sharapova accepts Brisbane wildcard
18 hours ago
Former world number one Maria Sharapova said she still had "a lot of fire" as she attempts to resurrect her career after an...
Sports
fb tw
New Year’s Resolutions
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 1, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s the first day of the first month of the New Year and there’s no better time than today to put down in writing our resolutions.
Sports
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Sabonis scores 23 as Pacers rout Sixers
1 hour ago
Domantas Sabonis tallied 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Indiana Pacers beat the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers, 1...
Sports
fb tw
11 hours ago
Ginebra-Meralco III too close to call
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Talking about starting the year with a bang, and here’s what the Philippine Basketball Association has to offer a compelling...
Sports
fb tw
11 hours ago
Hunger game
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Hunger will definitely play a factor in the coming PBA Governors’ Cup title series between old rivals Barangay Ginebra...
Sports
fb tw
11 hours ago
Banner cast to vie in National Stroke Play
11 hours ago
Ryan Monsalve seeks to open the new PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour season the way he closed out 2019, bannering the...
Sports
fb tw
11 hours ago
Pastor’s son in first-ever PBA finals
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
It’s not often that a PBA rookie is branded the X-factor in his first-ever finals appearance but Meralco’s Bong...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with