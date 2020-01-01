No. 1 pick Zion Williamson hopeful to make NBA season debut

MANILA, Philippines — Zion Williamson, the No. 1 pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, will hopefully make his season debut for the New Orleans Pelicans this January after being sidelined by injury.

Per Shams Charania of the Stadium, the explosive rookie is set to return to practice with the Pelicans "shortly after" the new year.

“I’m told both sides are hopeful of a January season debut for (Zion) Williamson.”



Williamson debuted for the Pelicans during the Summer League. He played a total of four games and averaged 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per outing.

However, a torn meniscus injury forced the former Duke star to the sidelines.

The Pelicans will need Williamson's services soon to end their regular season struggles.

So far, New Orleans is 14th in the West with an 11-23 record.