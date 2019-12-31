Fajardo, Perez, Castro in tight BPC derby

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo, the league’s most dominant player, and Columbian Dyip’s CJ Perez, the rookie sensation who’s been on a roll since his breakout performance in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, lead a very tight race for the PBA Governors’ Cup Best Player of the Conference plum.

Fajardo, the five-time MVP gunning for his sixth, piled up 38.8 statistical points (SPs) average while Perez logged 37.2 to grab 1-2 positions with three other aspirants breathing down their necks in the spirited drive to the top individual accolade.

Christian Standhardinger, showing fine form as he helped his new team NorthPort reach the semis of the season-ending conference, is running third with his 35.1 SPs, followed by NLEX’ Kiefer Ravena, back with a vengeance after his 18-month FIBA suspension, at fourth with 34.5 SPs, and TNT KaTropa’s Jayson Castro, the Commissioner’s Cup BPC, at No. 5 with 31.6 SPs.

Interestingly, the Top 5 candidates failed to bring their respective squads to the Govs Cup finals.

Fajardo, who paced the locals in rebounding with 14.0 a game to complement his 19.3 markers and 1.2 blocks, and his Beermen brothers had kissed their grand slam aspirations goodbye after bowing out in the quarterfinals, while Perez, the top scorer (23.2 ppg) and steals man (2.5) and his Dyip failed to get past the elims.

Standhardinger (17.6 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 3 apg) and Castro (14.9 ppg, 5.9 apg) saw their respective teams’ bid stalled in the semis by Ginebra and Meralco, respectively, while Ravena, the premier assistman (7.8) who’s also good for 16 markers, and his top-seeded Road Warriors hit a dead end in the quarters versus the Batang Pier.

Stanley Pringle of the finals-bound Gin Kings sat at No. 6 with 30.8 ahead of TNT’s RR Pogoy (30.4) and Japeth Aguilar also of Ginebra (29.9), Chris Newsome of Meralco (29.8) and Ginebra skipper LA Tenorio (28.0) as well as Ian Sangalang of deposed champ Magnolia (28.0).

KJ McDaniels of TNT paced the Best Import derby with 58.6 SPs average but he’s likely to get overtaken by Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee (57.2) and Meralco’s Allen Durham (56.9), who led their squads to the Governors Cup finale. NorthPort’s Michael Qualls is also in play with his 54.5 output.