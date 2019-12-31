SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
They put together a knockout package as the grand prize for the traditional Christmas raffle and it blew everyone away.
Wikipedia.org
Lucky 7 for New Year
SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson (The Philippine Star) - December 31, 2019 - 12:00am

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial and PBA marketing director Gelo Serrano had a big surprise for the PBA Press Corps during the media group’s Christmas Party at Sambokojin, West Avenue, last Saturday night. They put together a knockout package as the grand prize for the traditional Christmas raffle and it blew everyone away.

The unprecedented grand prize consisted of free round-trip tickets to Los Angeles for two, VIP passes for the Ellen Degeneres show, five-night hotel stay, Warner Brothers studio tour and a Levi’s Haus of Strauss visit where guests are given a denim jacket and a pair of jeans. There were other prizes in the raffle, like a TV set, washing machine and cash, but the grand prize was the top of the line.

There were 32 members of the Press Corps at Sambokojin and each pulled out a number for the raffle.  “We decided that whoever picked No. 7 would get the grand prize but we didn’t announce it at the start,” said Gelo. “Privately, we also decided No. 7 wouldn’t be part of the raffle for the other prizes so there were 31 numbers left. After four rounds of raffle, we noticed the No. 7 holder was getting uncomfortable because he wasn’t winning anything and others already had two or three prizes. Of course, he didn’t know he would be the grand prize winner. He had quite a shock when he found out he was the big winner in the end.”

Gelo said the idea for a grand prize came about the day after Christmas when he and his business partner Icel flew to Hong Kong to meet up with Claudia Gharibian, an executive of the Ellen Degeneres show. “I’ve known Claudia for over 10 years,” said Gelo. “I met her in L. A. and we’ve been close friends since. When I found out she would be in Hong Kong, I flew in at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, met her for dinner then flew back to Manila at 9 a.m. the next day. Over dinner, I mentioned the PBA was hosting a raffle for the Press Corps and she offered VIP passes to Ellen’s show and a Warner Brothers studio tour as prizes. Then, during dinner, we face-timed one of our dearest friends Melissa Ladines Mejia, PR for Levi’s International and she offered a Levi’s Haus tour as a prize.”

Back in Manila, Gelo met up with his buddy Aga Muhlach and mentioned the raffle for the Press Corps. “Aga and I played golf Christmas Eve and we were planning another golf game,” said Gelo. “Aga knows Claudia and her brother Rev who were once his guests at his resthouse in Mataas Na Kahoy in Batangas. When I mentioned Claudia’s prizes, Aga offered two round-trip tickets to L. A. Aga thought if you give those VIP passes without the round-trip tickets, it wouldn’t be complete. Aga has a soft heart for writers so he offered the round-trip tickets as his Christmas gift. Aga and I go back a long way. We used to play basketball at Xavier in the ‘80s. For over 20 years, we played basketball at least twice a week. We played with Raymund (Yu) of Rain or Shine on Tuesdays or Thursdays and we also had a Wednesday club.”

Because of Aga’s new movie “Miracle in Cell No. 7,” Gelo picked No. 7 as the winning number for the grand prize. The winner turned out to be Philip Matel, a 23-year-old espn5 on-line writer who has covered the PBA for two years. Philip is a UST journalism graduate and an only child. His father Manolo works in the Senate while his mother Portia is employed at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital. Philip and his mother have never travelled abroad. His father has been to Hong Kong and Macau.

“I spoke with Philip and he’d like to bring his parents to L. A. with him,” said Gelo. “I’ll assist them in applying for US visas. Since they’ll be three, I might just shoulder the air fare of the extra person and they can use as pocket money what they would’ve paid for a third ticket.”

PBA chairman Ricky Vargas and newly-designated Blackwater head coach Nash Racela joined commissioner Willie, Gelo and the PBA staff in celebrating the holidays with the Press Corps. Happy New Year to all!

PBA COMMISSIONER WILLIE MARCIAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SMB's Fajardo is undisputed PBA 'MVP of the decade'
By Nelson Beltran | 10 hours ago
San Miguel Beer behemoth June Mar Fajardo, a five-time MVP winner and in the running for a sixth plum, is without a doubt...
Sports
fb tw
Bedlam looms over PBA Best Player of the Conference race
By Nelson Beltran | 10 hours ago
The fight for the coveted individual plum in the PBA Governors Cup is a virtual barroom brawl.
Sports
fb tw
Six Pinoy pugs in line for title cracks
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The year 2019 is ending with four Filipino world boxing champions super WBA welterweight titlist Sen. Manny Pacquiao, IBF...
Sports
fb tw
Lakers outmuscle Mavericks as LeBron hits assist milestone
10 hours ago
Anthony Davis had 23 points and nine rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Dallas Mavericks, 108-95.
Sports
fb tw
Dizon rallies to snare Sarawak Junior crown
By Dante Navarro | 7 hours ago
Samantha Dizon saved her best for last, closing out with a five-under 67 to beat local ace Mirabel Ting by three and capture...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
MVP of the Decade
By Nelson Beltran | 1 hour ago
For the Philippine Basketball Association, the decade about to end ushers in its entry into its 45th year of being, and could...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
Will Almazan be difference-maker for Meralco?
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Raymond Almazan is out to provide the needed inside presence and energy as the Meralco Bolts hope to finally get over the...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
Pro boxing yearender: Pacquiao on a roll
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Super WBA welterweight champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao was undefeated in two fights in 2019 and at 41, is looking forward to...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
Fajardo, Perez, Castro in tight BPC derby
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo, the league’s most dominant player, and Columbian Dyip’s CJ Perez, the rookie...
Sports
fb tw
12 hours ago
Japan's Nishikori pulls out of new ATP Cup
12 hours ago
Japanese star Kei Nishikori pulled out of the inaugural ATP Cup Monday as he continues to struggle with an elbow injury that...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with