Dizon rallies to snare Sarawak Junior crown

MANILA, Philippines – Samantha Dizon saved her best for last, closing out with a five-under 67 to beat local ace Mirabel Ting by three and capture the 21st Sarawak International Junior Golf Championship's girls' overall crown at the Kelab Golf Sarawak in Kuching, Malaysia recently.

Two shots behind Singapore’s Shang Yu after 36 holes, the rising Filipina star went on an early birdie binge for a 33 start then hit two more birdies in a solid backside finish to pool a seven-under 209 and complete her come-from-behind victory in the 54-hole tournament dubbed the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Cup which drew some of the region’s leading and upcoming junior players.

Dizon, winner of a number of low amateur honors on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, opened with a 70 to trail first round leader Yeji Park of Korea by two and remained a couple of strokes behind Yu, who put in a 69 and 71, after 36 holes.

But the Korean succumbed to final round pressure, fumbling with a 78, enabling Dizon to seize control with a four-birdie, one-bogey game after nine holes.

She never wavered at the back, gunning down birdies on Nos. 11 and 13 that staved off Ting’s fiery 31 windup for a 65 and a 212 with Park ending up third at 215 after a 74.

Angel Hii and Lana Ardini, both of Malaysia, tied for fourth at 216 after a 67 and 71, respectively, while Eunseo Na, also from Korea, also carded a 71 and tied for sixth with Yu at 218.