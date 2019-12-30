SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Dizon rallies to snare Sarawak Junior crown
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - December 30, 2019 - 6:17pm

MANILA, Philippines – Samantha Dizon saved her best for last, closing out with a five-under 67 to beat local ace Mirabel Ting by three and capture the 21st Sarawak International Junior Golf Championship's girls' overall crown at the Kelab Golf Sarawak in Kuching, Malaysia recently.

Two shots behind Singapore’s Shang Yu after 36 holes, the rising Filipina star went on an early birdie binge for a 33 start then hit two more birdies in a solid backside finish to pool a seven-under 209 and complete her come-from-behind victory in the 54-hole tournament dubbed the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Cup which drew some of the region’s leading and upcoming junior players.

Dizon, winner of a number of low amateur honors on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, opened with a 70 to trail first round leader Yeji Park of Korea by two and remained a couple of strokes behind Yu, who put in a 69 and 71, after 36 holes.

But the Korean succumbed to final round pressure, fumbling with a 78, enabling Dizon to seize control with a four-birdie, one-bogey game after nine holes.

She never wavered at the back, gunning down birdies on Nos. 11 and 13 that staved off Ting’s fiery 31 windup for a 65 and a 212 with Park ending up third at 215 after a 74.

Angel Hii and Lana Ardini, both of Malaysia, tied for fourth at 216 after a 67 and 71, respectively, while Eunseo Na, also from Korea, also carded a 71 and tied for sixth with Yu at 218.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Six Pinoy pugs in line for title cracks
By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
The year 2019 is ending with four Filipino world boxing champions super WBA welterweight titlist Sen. Manny Pacquiao, IBF...
Sports
fb tw
Carlsen shows way
By Edgar De Castro | December 30, 2019 - 12:00am
No. 1 seed Magnus Carlsen registered the day’s most convincing victory to take a half point lead after the 10th round at the 2019 World Rapid Championship in Moscow, Russia.
Sports
fb tw
6-foot-10 Ethan Kirkness commits to play for UP
1 day ago
Fil-Australian Ethan Kirkness has committed to play for the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons and will be able...
Sports
fb tw
Japan's Nishikori pulls out of new ATP Cup
6 hours ago
Japanese star Kei Nishikori pulled out of the inaugural ATP Cup Monday as he continues to struggle with an elbow injury that...
Sports
fb tw
Raptors' Siakam, Gasol sidelined indefinitely
11 hours ago
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam of Cameroon and Spanish center Marc Gasol, key players in last season's NBA championship...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
4 hours ago
SMB's Fajardo is undisputed PBA 'MVP of the decade'
By Nelson Beltran | 4 hours ago
San Miguel Beer behemoth June Mar Fajardo, a five-time MVP winner and in the running for a sixth plum, is without a doubt...
Sports
fb tw
4 hours ago
Bedlam looms over PBA Best Player of the Conference race
By Nelson Beltran | 4 hours ago
The fight for the coveted individual plum in the PBA Governors Cup is a virtual barroom brawl.
Sports
fb tw
4 hours ago
Lakers outmuscle Mavericks as LeBron hits assist milestone
4 hours ago
Anthony Davis had 23 points and nine rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Dallas Mavericks, 108-95.
Sports
fb tw
7 hours ago
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 36 as Thunder roll over Raptors
7 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander nailed the go-ahead jump shot with 36 seconds left and equaled his career best with 32 points as the...
Sports
fb tw
19 hours ago
Local aces to determine Kings-bolts III?
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Most of previous finals in import-laden PBA tourneys were decided by the imports.
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with