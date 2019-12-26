SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Dy-Fortuna eye top finish as National Doubles unfolds
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - December 26, 2019 - 12:36pm

MANILA, Philippines – Premium will be on accuracy as 20 teams aim to gain the proverbial head start in a tournament with varied formats in the National Doubles Amateur Golf Championship reeling off Friday at the short but tricky Camp Aguinaldo Golf Club.

Jed Dy and Mikha Fortuna loom as the tandem to beat in the three-day event with the former looking to make it two straight after teaming up with LPGA Tour-bound Bianca Pagdanganan last year. But the rest, which stayed in top shape even during the holidays, all geared up to end 2019 with a victory for the momentum needed for the next season’s campaign beginning January 7, 2020 at Riviera.

Reigning Indonesian Amateur titlist Luis Castro and fellow SEA Games bronze medal team member Sean Ramos are also tipped to contend for the crown with Andres Lorenzo and Gabby Macalaguim as partners, respectively, along with the pairs of Zachary Castro-Miguel Ilas, Luigi Guerrero-Dan Cruz, Aldo Barro-Ivan Monsalve, Don Petil-Leandro Bagtas, Josh Jorge-Santino Laurel and Jonar Austria-Marco Olives.

Play will be four-ball (best ball) at the tight par-68 layout with action shifting to aggregate Saturday with the two-ball foursomes (alternate shot) to cap the closing event organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines and sponsored by the MVP Sports Foundation.

Four girls’ tandems are also out to spring a surprise, including Rianne Malixi and Precious Zaragosa, and Laureas Duque and Eagle Ace Superal, Tomita Arejola and Nicole Abelar, and Sam Martirez and Diana Araneta, guaranteeing an unpredictable finish to the event held as part of the PLDT National Amateur Golf Tour and backed by Cignal and Metro Pacific Investments.

The tournament also serves as part of the field’s tune-up for the 2020 National Stroke Play Championship set Jan. 7-10. Listup is ongoing. For details, call NGAP at telefax No. (02) 7065926 or at Riviera Golf Club, Inc. at (02) 888-9089 or 0956-8821149 email ngap2009handicap@yahoo.com.

Other tandems in the fold are Rald Sarmiento-Masaichi Otake, Paolo Barro-Jeff Jung, Santino Diokno-Miguel Roque. Manfred Guangko-David Guangko, Aries Mata-Lawrence Celestino, Menard Co-Roy Nodalo and Liam Cully-Christopher Popp.

Aside from the centerpiece Group I for members of national team and for players with handicap index of 4.0 or less, also on tap are the Group 2 (4.1 and above) and Group III (players 30-years-old-and-above regardless of handicap).

Leading the Group II cast are Franco Rivera-Mark Rivera, Gabby Rosca-Reese Ng, Christian Acero-Joseph Orbito, Sophia Blanco-Alexi Blanco, and Larry Patnongon-Jaime Patnongon while the pairs of Dexter Pelia-Titus Aguilar, Allan Rubrica-Dennis Nicomedes, Jimmy Suelo-Romeo Lopez, and Ricky Velasco-Ramon Capistrano lead the Group III field.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bolts raring for another crack at two-time PBA finals tormentors Gin Kings
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
The Meralco Bolts are electrified by their third titular encounter with Barangay Ginebra, feeling they're better-equipped...
Sports
fb tw
Ginebra-Meralco trilogy all set
By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
After a one-year delay, it’s on for Round 3 of the Barangay Ginebra-Meralco Bolts titular confrontation in the PBA Governors’...
Sports
fb tw
Lakers' LeBron James expected to play against Clippers
1 day ago
LeBron James is expected to return on Christmas Day to the lineup of the Los Angeles Lakers, who are coming off their most...
Sports
fb tw
Philippines vs China: TNC bows to VG, gets eliminated at Dota 2 world tiff
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 5 days ago
The TNC Predators ended their run after getting eliminated from the ONE Esport Dota 2 World pro invitational at Singapore's...
Sports
fb tw
Undeclared billions from SEAG broadcasts?
By Bill Velasco | December 23, 2019 - 12:00am
It isn’t over.
Sports
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Hidilyn Diaz on track to booking 2020 Olympics slot
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Olympic weightlifting silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz is getting closer to claiming a spot to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
CKSC, UST bag BEST women's crowns
1 hour ago
Chiang Kai Shek College (CKSC) and University of Santo Tomas (UST) fashioned out a pair of lopsided victories to rule their...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
Embiid powers 76ers to big win over Bucks; Warriors stun Rockets
1 hour ago
The Philadelphia 76ers celebrated Christmas with a rout of the NBA's top team, thumping Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee...
Sports
fb tw
13 hours ago
Outstanding second of two parts
By The STAR Sports Staff | 13 hours ago
There were those that delivered the news and provided the highs and lows for Philippine sports in the year that’s about...
Sports
fb tw
1 day ago
Forbes: Pacquiao 8th richest athlete of the decade; Mayweather tops list
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
Pacquiao came in at the eighth spot in the Forbes list, between NBA star Kevin Durant and golfer Phil Mickelson.
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with