CKSC, UST bag BEST women's crowns
(Philstar.com) - December 26, 2019 - 12:30pm

MANILA, Philippines – Chiang Kai Shek College (CKSC) and University of Santo Tomas (UST) fashioned out a pair of lopsided victories to rule their respective divisions at the close of the 2019 season of the Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training (BEST) Center Women’s basketball tournament at Xavier School in San Juan City recently.

CKSC topped the 18-under competitive division by beating University of Perpetual Help System Delta, 77-48, while UST crushed San Beda College-Alabang, 64-54, to clinch the 25-under division diadem.

Kristine Cayabyab of CKSC and UST’s Christine Jazz Ungui later bagged the Most Valuable Players trophies in their respective divisions.

Cayabyab, 5-foot-7 power forward and currently at Grade 12, tallied 20 points to lift her side past the Altas, while 5-foot-3 guard and freshman Ungui racked up 15 markers for the Tigresses.

Meanwhile, Rich Golden Shower Montessori Center (RGSMC) likewise came away with a 56-42 rout of Escuela de Sophia of Caloocan to nail the 18-under division crown.

Diminutive playmaker and MVP Princess Mae Alabata provided the spark as she chipped in six crucial points.

“We are seeing the growth of the program as the number of participating schools increases each year,” said Nic Jorge, a former national team head coach and founder of the Milo BEST Center.

“But it’s not all about the numbers, we have also seen an increase in the level of competition from the athletes. Before, they join for the sake of joining. But now, they really compete,” he added.

Established in 1987, the vision for the women’s program has also seen some changes after more than four decades.

“When I started this, my vision was to let the young generation enjoy basketball. But now, I want them to have a platform in pursuing the sport,” added Jorge.

“We don’t have a basketball league for the women here in the country but I want them to have opportunities in improving their play with the help of the BEST Center.”

The BEST center women’s basketball program ran through October until December of this year with 36 schools fielding in their teams.

