It is the same law that grants monetary incentives to athletes and coaches that win medals in the international events like the Southeast Asian and Asian Games, World Championships and Olympics.
Athletes to get discounts on theaters, restaurants
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - December 24, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Soon, national athletes and coaches will get discounts on goods, medicine, transporttation and even restaurants and movie theaters, among others.

Philippine Sports Commission chairman William “Butch” Ramirez yesterday said they are coordinating with several government agencies, including the Bureau of Internal Revenue for the 20-percent discount mandated in Republic Act 10699 or the National, Coaches and Trainers Benefits and Incentives Act.

It is the same law that grants monetary incentives to athletes and coaches that win medals in the international events like the Southeast Asian and Asian Games, World Championships and Olympics.

“The PSC has been making efforts to see the benefits of RA 10699 (aside from the cash incentives) implemented starting on the discounts of athletes and coaches,” said Ramirez in a statement.

Ramirez was reacting to the recent social media posts of Southeast Asian Games wushu gold medalist Agatha Wong seeking a better implementation of RA 10699.

“Can we make RA 10699 on the national discount benefits an imposed and required law to abide by,” said Wong on her Twitter account @AgathaWongy recently. “Gets quite annoying to keep having to explain to managers that this kind of benefit actually exists and some are even doubtful. U think amalayer (Do you think I’m a liar).”

But before Wong’s rants, the PSC had actually sent a letter multiple times to the BIR as early as two years ago.

It sent another one in February and actually sat down with the BIR the next month.

The BIR responded by issuing a revenue regulation to the Department of Finance last October and should release a Revenue Regulation in the first quarter of next year for the final implementation of Sections 4 and 5 of RA 10699.

“We know this is long overdue but rest assured, we are doing what we can, coordinating with the concerned government agencies to effect the full implementation,” said Ramirez.

“We hope for the full implementation by the first quarter of 2020 so our athletes could swiftly avail of the benefits,” he added.

